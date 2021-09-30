Government may revive Stay and Spend scheme in Budget as Sinn Féin calls for free month’s rent for tenants

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has indicated that the Government is looking at reviving the Stay and Spend scheme in the upcoming Budget.

The scheme, designed to encourage staycations and to incentivise the hard-hit hospitality sector last year, became effectively defunct as three weeks after it launched the country went into a Level 5 lockdown.

Independent.ie previously reported that almost double the amount consumers have reclaimed on the Stay and Spend Tax Credit initiative has been spent by two State agencies on marketing and administering the scheme.

However, Minister Martin indicated this afternoon that the scheme is “one of the issues” being looked at.

“There’s a lot to be considered for tourism supports, I know that is one of the issues that they’re looking at,” she told reporters.

She said that the scheme was underused because of the “stop start” nature of the pandemic.

“The Stay and Spend was underused because of the stop start nature of Covid, it was a great idea that Minister Donohoe brought in but it just didn’t get the traction because of the stop-start nature and the continuous restrictions, so i am open to all options that would support the sector especially during the off-peak season.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said that sectors which have been hit the hardest, including the fishing sector and agrifood, by Brexit will receive a boost of over €1bn.

There is €1.165bn in the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund, which must be spent by the end of 2023.

Minister McGrath said that he will make a “significant statement” on Budget day as to how this money will be allocated across fishing and agrifood sectors.

“Significant statement as to how we intend to allocate that funding over the next period of time, with an emphasis, as you would expect, on the sectors that have been the most impacted by Brexit,” he said.

Mr McGrath said that this will include “fishing communities, the fishing sector generally, agrifood, and some enterprise sectors” impacted by changes due to Brexit.

Elsewhere, the Government has been urged to freeze rents and give tax breaks to renters amounting to a “free month’s rent.”

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty said today’s report by the Residential Tenancies Board showed double-digit rent increases in nine counties. While some counties had shown increases of 4pc many others had increases of nearer 10pc.

Mr Doherty said all efforts by Government to curb runaway rents had failed and he argued that Fine Gael had been in government for 10 years and merely used a variety of excuses to explain away the problem.

“I know you believe landlords should prioritised... but landlords are milking it,” the Sinn Féin TD said. He urged Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to freeze rents immediately and then use his own party’s plan for a “free month’s rent” via a tax rebate into the forthcoming Budget, arguing that monthly rental of a three-bed home in Dublin costs €2,105.

The Tánaiste then rounded upon Mr Doherty and Sinn Féin2, accusing them of “playing populist politics” by attributing false beliefs and statements to an opponent – and then condemning the opponent for these falsities. The Fine Gael leader said he would “call out” this tactic.

“It’s classic tactic of populist politics from the far left and the far right and other populist politicians in between,” Mr Varadkar said. He added that Sinn Féin had been in government in the North for the most of 20 years and had increased rents there.

The Tánaiste said rent increases were now confined to the rate of inflation – arguing that this was effectively a rent freeze. He said social housing supply had increased from 600 homes in 2016 to 6,000 in 2019 and after the Covid-19 disruption this would increase by up to 10,000 homes per year in coming years.