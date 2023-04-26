Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife

Fianna Fáil minister of state Niall Collins should have recused himself from a local authority meeting where councillors discussed selling land which was ultimately bought by his wife, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

The Fianna Fáil leader said it would have been “better practice” for Mr Collins to leave the local area committee meeting where councillors were told of plans to sell a parcel of land owned by Limerick County Council. Mr Collin’s wife Eimear O’Connor had expressed interest in the site through her solicitor prior to the meeting.

However, Mr Martin said Mr Collins did not break any laws regarding his attendance at the meeting as the committee did not have the statutory authority to sell land.

“That committee doesn’t have any statutory authority to dispose of property, but in hindsight it would have been better if that particular factor was identified and (Mr Collins) recused (himself),” he said.

He also revealed Mr Collins will go before the Dáil to make a statement on the controversy surrounding his wife buying the local authority land which was originally intended to be a medical centre but was later earmarked for housing.

Mr Martin said the Oireachtas Business Committee agreed Dáil time is to be put aside so Mr Collins can address claims made by the Ditch website.

Speaking at a housing press conference, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also agreed that Mr Collins should not have attended the part of the meeting regarding the site.

“I think, as the Tánaiste said it would have been better practice for him not to participate in the local area committee but the suggestion that some sort of law was broken or that he was involved in authorising the sale of this property, just isn’t correct,” the Taoiseach said.

“He wasn't wasn't even a member of the council at the time the property was sold,” he added.

Mr Ryan said the three Government leaders agreed Mr Collins should not have been at the local area committee meeting where the land was discussed, but added that the site was sold on the open market in a transparent way.

Meanwhile, newly released documents show land at the centre of an ethics controversy involving Mr Collins was sold to his wife for €38,000 more than she initially offered.

The Fianna Fáil TD is facing calls to answer Dáil questions about the land deal involving his wife Eimear O’Connor, a doctor, 15 years ago after it emerged that she had inquired about the sale of the land in December 2006 - weeks before Mr Collins, who was then a Limerick county councillor, was recorded as having supported the sale of the same land.

Mr Collins has denied claims that this amounted to a breach of the Local Government Act, and said the land was sold following “a transparent and open sales process, which was open to all”.

Documents released by Limerick City and County Council on Tuesday show that an initial offer of €110,000 was made for the land on Main Street in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on March 22, 2007, by solicitor Patricia O’Connor, acting on behalf of Dr O’Connor.

“The lands have been advertised in theLimerick Leader, property section on two occasions, there has been good interest to date and this morning I received an offer of €110,000 for the land,” read a letter from auctioneers P+W O’Brien to a senior engineer Gerry Naughton in the council’s housing section.

The letter said that Ms O’Connor’s client “plans to develop a medical centre thereon”.

A handwritten note on the same document shows that an offer of €120,000 was made on May 1, 2007 and another offer of €154,000 - though there is no date for this offer or any indication of who made either of the two handwritten offers.

Documents show that by September 2007 that Dr O’Connor went sale agreed for the land and there had been no objection to her applying for planning.

It was not until August 2008 that the council agreed to dispose of the land with the senior engineer recommending it be sold for €148,000. This was approved at a full meeting of the council on September 22, 2008.

The medical centre was never built on the site, however. In 2020 Dr O’Connor received planning to build a terrace of five two-storey two-bed housing units in what correspondence describes as a “turnkey” proposal.

Opposition TDs have said they will continue to put pressure on Mr Collins to address concerns surrounding the sale of land by Limerick County Council 15 years ago.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said he would question how the junior minister’s position could be “tenable” if he cannot show he was not aware his wife was interested in buying the land when it was being considered by the council.

He said the “very, very serious allegations” made against Mr Collins could potentially include a breach of the Local Government Act.

Labour TD Gerald Nash echoed calls for Mr Collins to address the issue in the Dáil chamber. “It’s not just today or yesterday that we said that Minister Collins has a number of questions to answer in relation to outstanding concerns we have about how he addressed questions around the obtaining planning permission for his family home a number of years ago,” he said.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said there are “a lot of questions that still need to be answered” by Mr Collins.