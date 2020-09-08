Government launched 'full-scale attack' - Phil Hogan says he had no option but to resign amid pressure

Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has accused the Government of launching a “full scale attack” on him over his compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Hogan said he was not given “due process” and said he was “very disappointed” with how he was treated after it emerged he attend an Oireachtas golf event

In an interview with the Kilkenny People, Mr Hogan said: “The government had a full scale attack on my compliance or otherwise.”

Mr Hogan added that he had “had no option but to resign because of the huge pressure from the Taoiseach, the Tanáiste and the media”.

“I didn’t get due process, unlike others. I am very disappointed that there was a huge effort concentrated on my resignation.

“I always feel like Irish people expect due process in the right forum. I didn’t get that. I wasn’t given that chance,” he added.

Mr Hogan was forced to resign after days of conflicting accounts he gave about his attendance at the golf event and his subsequent travel around the country including to his home in Kildare which was under lockdown at the time.

The Government only learned of his trip to lockdown Kildare when they were alerted to Mr Hogan being stopped in the county for being on his phone by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar later issued a statement saying Mr Hogan should consider his position over his failure to abide by Covid restrictions.

Mr Hogan was one of the last of the more prominent people who attended the golf event to resign.

Speaking to his local newspaper, the former Fine Gael minister said: “I broke no law. There was a lot of confusion around the advice. I tried my best. I made mistakes in terms of the interpretation of the regulations.”

“The regulations that presently exist are not compatible with the work that MEPs do,” he said.

