Government is walking an economic tightrope as Budget 2022 plans are drafted

The Government is walking an economic tightrope in Budget 2022 as it attempts to capitalise on the post-pandemic boom.

An unexpected burst of economic activity alongside a recent spike in energy costs has made the budget balancing act more difficult.

The good news is that the Department of Finance, the Central Bank and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) have revised up their forecasts for the year, predicting double-digit growth on the back of thriving multinational exports and a fast-improving domestic economy.

And there is more to spend, with tax receipts up €6bn on last year, according to the latest Exchequer figures – although that bonus will not last once Ireland signs up to a global corporate tax deal.

With inflation soaring to 3.7pc in September, increased pay demands are beginning to roll in.

Kevin Callinan, the leader of the country’s largest public-sector union, Fórsa, has already called for a reflection on “how policy should drive a determined effort to emerge from the pandemic with ‘no one left behind’ becoming more than just a slogan”.

He said sustained inflation would lead to “a renewed focus on the cost of living” when negotiations on a new public service pay deal kicked off.

Most analysts believe inflation will settle down next year, although pent-up savings and Government investment in housing could push prices even higher in that sector – particularly as EU surveys show Irish people are more likely to spend their savings on home improvements and property.

Labour finance spokesperson Ged Nash called for more welfare supports to help the poorest deal with the price rises.

“Everyone’s feeling it in their pockets, people’s pay isn’t going as far as it used to,” he said. “We want this year’s Budget to deliver real change for working people that goes beyond a once-off ‘pandemic dividend’ or an extra day off work.”

But the public finances are already under pressure from years of under-investment in housing and climate change, and the Government has already been criticised by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council for committing to too much spending. And any extra day-to-day spending could also risk overheating the economy, the Central Bank warned this week, suggesting the Government consider tax rises to fund it.

“With the economy getting back to close to capacity, if we’re running current budget deficits then you’re adding to demand in the economy, and you’re increasing the risk of overheating,” said the bank’s head of economics and statistics, Mark Cassidy.

“Any increases in core expenditure that the Government decides upon, you need to think about how they would be financed – through increasing revenue sources, for example.”

However, the ESRI warns today that tax rises could stifle growth and put added pressure on workers, calling on the Government to fund house building with more borrowing. ESRI research professor Kieran McQuinn even calls into question the idea that Ireland is a high-debt country, one of the finance minister’s main mantras. He says that when set against tax revenues, rather than economic growth, Ireland’s debt burden is coming down.

“In terms of the dynamics of the debt ratio, the Irish economy has performed particularly well over the past 10 years,” the ESRI said, adding it is “set to experience a further improvement in terms of its relative ranking across Europe”.

But this will make little difference to Budget 2022, as the minister for finance insisted last week that he won’t be changing his €4.7bn package.