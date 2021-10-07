| 16.1°C Dublin

Government is walking an economic tightrope as Budget 2022 plans are drafted

Ged Nash of Labour. Photo: Tom Burke

Sarah Collins

The Government is walking an economic tightrope in Budget 2022 as it attempts to capitalise on the post-pandemic boom.

An unexpected burst of economic activity alongside a recent spike in energy costs has made the budget balancing act more difficult.

The good news is that the Department of Finance, the Central Bank and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) have revised up their forecasts for the year, predicting double-digit growth on the back of thriving multinational exports and a fast-improving domestic economy.

