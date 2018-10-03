Government bureaucracy is seriously delaying the delivery of new homes, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said.

Government is being 'a lackey for landlords' - Angry Dáil exchanges over housing and homelessness crisis

The charges came in angry Dáil exchanges ahead of a planned demonstration outside Leinster House to protest about the housing and homelessness crisis.

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said a huge increase in housing investment was required now. But the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted that Sinn Féin were more interested in taking political advantage from the crisis rather than in solving it.

Ms McDonald claimed the Government was "timid" in its housing response and effectively being "a lackey to landlords."

Mr Martin cited a whole series of schemes which had been unveiled – but failed to deliver. He said some initiatives had not succeeded in delivering a single extra home: a rent and lease scheme promising 800 homes had delivered none; NAMA offered 7,000 homes to local councils but only 2.400 were taken up.

The Fianna Fáil leader said a scheme unveiled in 2015 had only gone to tender yesterday and homes would not be finished until 2020.

“It’s an emergency which lacked a serious or effective response to date,” Mr Martin said. He added that it up to 59 weeks for councils to get government clearance for a housing scheme costing more that €2m.

“Why all this bureaucracy? It’s an emergency,” he told the Dáil.

The Taoiseach said he was conscious of why people were motivated to go out and demonstrate about housing and homelessness.

“I know a lot of people are frustrated by the pace of delivery, as am I, as is everyone in government,” Mr Varadkar said.

But Mr Varadkar said the Government was making progress despite all the problems. He said 20,000 new homes would be built this year, up from 15,000 in 2017, and 10,000 in 2016, while the figure would rise up to 25,000 in 2019.

“I appreciate we are playing catch-up – but we are catching up,” the Taoiseach insisted.

Mr Varadkar also rejected allegations by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD, Brid Smith, that he was “an ideologue” on the need for free market to provide housing. He accused Ms Smith of being “a populist.”

Online Editors