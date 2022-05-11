Government has not seen Vatican correspondence with St Vincent’s on National Maternity Hospital deal, Stephen Donnelly says

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the State has not had sight of any correspondence from the Vatican relating to the new National Maternity Hospital.

The Religious Sisters of Charity sought the permission of the Vatican before transferring their shareholding to the new charity company St Vincent’s Holdings which will have oversight of the hospital.

However, he told the Oireachtas health committee that the State was assured by St Vincent’s Healthcare Group that no instruction had come from the Vatican around the running of the new hospital.

There have been calls for any correspondence, if it exists, to be published.

Earlier he said he would "reflect" on areas of concern raised by Oireachtas Health Committee members about the new National Maternity Hospital before bringing a memo to Cabinet next Tuesday.

He said he would not rule out more discussions with St Vincent's Healthcare Group on the agreement amid ongoing questions about the hospital’s independence.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway asked him to insert a definition of the phrase "clinically appropriate" which is part of the agreement and has led to fears it could be interpreted in a way to exclude some procedures such as sterilisation, abortion and IVF.

Mr Donnelly said he will write formally to the committee setting out that it would not lead to such exclusion but he will also "reflect" on the issues highlighted by members.

Earlier it emerged St Vincent's Hospital is to move dermatology clinics to the new National Maternity Hospital despite claims the HSE wanted the phrase "clinically appropriate" to be part of the agreement to confine it to obstetric and gynaecological services.

Mr Donnelly said he did not know if the dermatology services would be public or private.

It was necessary to provide the dermatology care because the new building would take space from the main St Vincent's Hospital, he added.

He also told Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane that he would not rule out further discussions with St Vincent's Healthcare Group on the agreement.

"It would certainly be the intention that this is agreed by Cabinet, however it is important that we listen and this conversation happens. I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Mr Donnelly said.

Minister Donnelly said the new hospital must provide all services and procedures that are legally permissible and that the State's investment will be protected.

However, he revealed the State does not have the correspondence from the Vatican to the Religious Sisters of Charity when it gave the order permission to transfer its shareholding to the company overseeing the hospital.

He said he was told by St Vincent’s Healthcare Group no instruction on terms and conditions was made by the Vatican.

When asked why St Vincent's Healthcare Group will not simply give the land on which the hospital will be built to the Statec, he said: “They have been asked. They were asked by Minister Harris, they were asked by this Government and the previous government. They have been consistent for the last nine years that it is simply not something that has ever been on the table for them.”

The State is getting a lease of the land for 299 years for €10 a year.

He said he was assured that the hospital will be "fully clinically independent and there must be no religious influence, now or in the future.

"It will provide all services and procedures that are legally permissible,” he said, adding that the State’s investment must also be protected.

"The proposal we’re discussing this morning meets all of these goals,” he said.

“This is a partnership between the State, the National Maternity Hospital and St Vincent’s.

“The State will fund and own the hospital building. St. Vincent’s will provide the land for 300 years. Each party will appoint three directors to the board, and two of the NMH directors will also sit on the board of St Vincent’s.

"The two hospitals will be physically connected to ensure seamless access to care for patients, including critically ill patients. Both hospitals will provide shared services to be used across the healthcare campus. Many clinicians will work across both hospitals.”

A structure was agreed in the 2016 Mulvey agreement whereby the shares in the NMH charitable company will be owned by the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group charitable company. This provides St Vincent’s Healthcare Group administrative rights for things such as accepting annual accounts at general meetings and approving the appointment of auditors.

"The NMH will be fully clinically, operationally and financially independent. It will have its own constitution and its own operating license with the HSE,” Mr Donnelly said.

"All procedures that are currently carried out in the NMH in Holles Street will be provided in the new NMH. This includes terminations, tubal ligations [sterilistion] and gender affirming procedures. This new hospital will provide all maternity, gynaecology, obstetric and neonatal services that are legally permissible.”

The minister was accompanied by senior doctors from the current maternity hospital at Holles Street and HSE legal advisers.

Former hospital master Dr Rhona Mahony said she was absolutely not worried about religious influence in the new hospital and "layers of protection " had been added to legal agreements to safeguard this.