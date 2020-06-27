Government Formation Live Updates: Martin to be elected Taoiseach at historic Dáil meeting

| 15.7°C Dublin
A historic sitting of the Dáil is underway and Micheal Martin is set to become the next Taoiseach after the Green Party joined Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil voting in support of their unprecedented programme for government. Follow the latest government formation news on the Independent.ie live blog.
Online Editors
Politics Premium
The elephant in the room entered via social media. The negotiating teams from the three parties were set for a long round of talks three Saturdays ago. On the heavy agenda for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party were up to 10 policy papers to plough through, on areas ranging from transport and mental health to retrofitting and the Just Transition Fund for the midlands.
Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan are set to play the key roles in an historic coalition government. Our political team look at each individual throughout their political careers.