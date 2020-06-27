| 15.7°C Dublin

Government Formation Live Updates: Martin to be elected Taoiseach at historic Dáil meeting

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Expand

Close

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

PA

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Mícheál Ó Scannáil Twitter Email

A historic sitting of the Dáil is underway and Micheal Martin is set to become the next Taoiseach after the Green Party joined Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil voting in support of their unprecedented programme for government. Follow the latest government formation news on the Independent.ie live blog.

Online Editors

Related Content