Government facing possible backlash over timing of minimum unit alcohol pricing

THE Government risks a public and business backlash over plans to increase alcohol prices in the middle of the pandemic.

The move to minimum unit pricing (MUP) will deliberately make alcohol more expensive but critics say it will drive customers over the Border to buy beer and wine.

Once they get into the habit of a weekly grocery shop in Enniskillen, Derry or Newry, it will be hard to entice them back.

The doubters discern ‘public health advice’ once more ruling the roost in Government.

Others think it is all part of Micheál Martin’s war on weight, vices and doing pleasurable bad things that will ultimately make you a drag on the health system.

But this ignores a decade-long drift towards tightening up, and the fact minimum unit pricing was first enshrined in draft legislation by former health minister Leo Varadkar.

The arguments in favour of MUP are extensive, but many argue it is the wrong time to pilot the measure, as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has decided to do at Cabinet today.

Fianna Fáil backbencher Marc MacSharry has written to the Taoiseach and party ministers and colleagues to warn against pressing ahead with MUP in advance of all-island alignment on the matter, which was the intention up to now.

But Northern Ireland has failed to agree a joint date for introduction, so the Republic is pressing ahead alone.

“While all are committed to the principle in the interest of public health, to introduce it unilaterally in the south will have a very severe impact on retailing in the border counties and beyond,” Mr MacSharry says.

It will give rise to retail tourism and ultimately disincentivise the Northern authorities from ever aligning, given the level of retail tourism likely to accrue, he and other backbenchers in both main parties believe.

“For Government to even remotely be considering such a move amid the early post-Brexit months and the Covid crisis displays a breathtaking lack of appreciation for the current and future outlook for retailing in Ireland – and particularly the border counties,” he says.

There are likely to be efforts to shelve the move at parliamentary party meetings, and calls for a delay until there can be full all-island alignment, with border TDs already hearing concerns and complaints in their constituencies.

The counter-argument from Minister Donnelly and his junior minister Frankie Feighan, who are presenting a united FF/FG front, is that the North has only recently indicated it will be 2023 at the very earliest before it begins to attempt to introduce MUP.

This will be almost five years since the passing of the Public Health Alcohol Act by the Oireachtas in 2018, which contained commencement provisions for the new control.

Meanwhile, the medical advice is that low-cost high-potency alcohol products are causing massive harm in society.

Ireland still has one of the highest consumption rates in western Europe.

MUP will ensure that cheap, strong alcohol is not available to our most vulnerable people, children and young people at pocket-money prices, an advocate insists.

Each year from 2008 to 2017 more than 1,000 Irish citizens died from alcohol-related conditions, amounting to nearly one death in every 20.

Many of them are premature and arriving not just from chronic abuse, but from drunkenness itself.

One analysis of data suggested the real figure is 2,700 deaths annually, or more than half the Covid toll in Ireland, with up to seven deaths every day.

Furthermore, the number of hospitalisations “wholly attributable to alcohol” has risen by 94.8pc between 1995 and 2018, from 9,420 to 18,348.

Length of stay in hospital increased from six days to 10 in the same timeframe.

The evidence from Scotland is that MUP does indeed impact most on high-risk harmful drinkers.

Glasgow’s doctors saw alcohol deaths drop by more than a fifth.

Intake dropped by 7.6pc, reaching their lowest levels since records began (1994). Traditionally a hard-drinking society, Scottish consumption is now less than 10 litres of pure alcohol per person per year — while in Ireland it’s 11 litres, double that of many of our peers.

As for cross-border raids, the Department of Health points to a shopping survey showing fashion and cosmetics are the top spurs for such trips.

A total of €458m was spent across the land frontier by southerners in 2018, but only one-sixth of it (16pc) was on alcohol products.

Minister Feighan says he will ensure there is “sufficient time to allow retailers to introduce this measure if passed by Cabinet”, but a battle for hearts, minds and stomachs surely still lies ahead.