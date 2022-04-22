Government extends five-year visa previously only offered to Chinese nationals to more countries

Ireland is moving to extend to all countries a special visa privilege currently only enjoyed by Chinese nationals coming here.

The Government is thus pre-empting any charges that it might be soft on totalitarian regimes in comparison to other countries.

Up to now, Ireland has offered the option of a five-year multi-entry visa only to Chinese passport holders.

This unique facility for China was introduced in 2019 as Ireland made concerted efforts with beef and milk to penetrate the vast markets in the Asian superpower.

The special eligibility has now been extended to all visa required countries, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has today announced.

She suggested it was a response to the chilling effects of Covid on international travel, and was designed to benefit tourism here at home.

“This will make travelling to Ireland a more convenient and attractive option at a time when travel worldwide is resuming and our tourism industry, in particular, is reopening following the impact of the pandemic,” she said.

The new availability of a five-year multi-entry short-stay visa to applicants from all visa-required countries was “a very positive measure,” she added.

“It will enable people who visit Ireland regularly, for business or family reasons in particular, to make one application, which when granted, will then cover travel over a five-year period,” the minister said.

Up to now, Ireland has offered one-year, two-year and three-year multi-entry visas to all countries, with that special longer facility available only to Chinese passport holders.

Current visa fees are €60 for a single entry on a short stay, with €100 for a multiple-entry version, making the latter an obvious choice for those who want to visit Ireland more than once.

But applicants will have to show a “compliant” travel history, meaning they have not overstayed in any country.

People who have frequently travelled to the UK, EU Schengen zone, USA, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, and who have “observed the conditions of those visas” will be able to apply for the option of a multi-year visa. This is also the case if they have no previous Irish travel history.

As with all visa applications, the granting of a multi-entry visa is at the discretion of a visa officer in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Prior to today’s move, short-stay visa applicants from outside China could apply only for a maximum of a three-year multi-entry visa.

For the Chinese, a five-year version has been available since the beginning of July 2019.