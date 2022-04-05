The Government is expected to make a “sticking plaster” announcement on the cost of living by the end of the month, Independent.ie understands.

Small relief steps will come about just ahead of the introduction of the carbon tax increase on May 1, which the Government is adamant will go ahead.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Ministers for Finance and Public Enterprise will meet in coming weeks to also plan a medium term response package on the cost of living, which could feed into the framing of Budget 2023 in the Autumn.

Both the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders spoke at an event today about not making a series of reactive decisions so that they are left tinkering with inflation “every few weeks.”

Nonetheless there will be a small interim measure by around the month’s end, senior sources said, although of likely limited benefit.

The Tánaiste in particular emphasised that inflation was likely to be around for “years rather than months,” and would not be short-term in nature as previously thought.

Price rises were the “symptoms” of an underlying condition that had to be treated in a whole-Government approach with the social partners, focusing on pay policy. In return for restraint the Government could reduce the burden of tax, he suggested.

“In Ireland we’re out of sync with most of Europe when it comes to the high cost of childcare, health care, housing, higher education and public transport,” Leo Varadkar said.

“These are the kinds of things that I think we can influence. Moving VAT rates up and down every couple of weeks helps to treat the symptoms – it doesn't deal with the underlying causes of inflation and cost of living. And that's why we need a comprehensive response and activation strategy.”

Mr Varadkar listed Government efforts to date to ease the cost of electricity, and inflation-relief measures for the most vulnerable. But he added: “If there is a VAT cut, it will have to go back up again at some point. That's treating the symptoms.

“As a doctor. I know it's important to treat symptoms, but you have to deal with the underlying problem. And that means international action in terms of what's going done around quantitative easing in particular and monetary policy.

“It also means us taking action here as a Government, working with the social partners and others to look at the whole thing in the round – which means pay policy, welfare and pensions, and taxation, which are those costs that Government can influence.”

Mr Varadkar said the objective really “should be to increase people's disposable income and to reduce the cost of things that are heavily influenced by Government, which are things like childcare, health care, housing, education and public transport, for example.

“That's our thinking at the moment. That's the way we want to go.”

Commenting afterwards on the Government timeline, a senior source confirmed an overall strategy in the medium term, but with “another paracetamol” for the public by the end of April, most likely.

Later in the Dáil, the Taoiseach said that the carbon tax increase “will be offset,” without explaining how.

But he also subsequently spoke about the tax being offset for the lowest income groups through the money raised being redistributed towards the fuel allowance and retrofitting.

People Before Profit TD Mick Barry accused Mr Martin of performing a “three-card trick” with the people.

But the Taoiseach said that to tackle the issue on a “tax-by-tax basis” would be incoherent.

He said the only three-card trick he say was for some Opposition politicians in recent times to suggest that NATO were the war-mongerers.

Ruling out renewed Sinn Féin calls for the carbon tax increase to be scrapped, Mr Martin also said the Government wanted an overall and inclusive process on inflation that would involve the social partners and stakeholders in society.

Such a move would “intelligently and sensibly respond to this crisis,” he said. “Now, in the middle of a war, that means social dialogue. It means dealing with costs across the economy that people have, but it also means dealing with climate as well.”

The carbon tax increase represents only an extra €1.40 increase in a gas bill and similarly with a fill of home heating oil, he said.

“So in the overall scheme of things, that's not the main issue,” he said, adding that Mary Lou McDonald had admitted as much herself on Sunday on the radio.

The Government has responded, he said, listing moves already taken, including the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“But we do need this whole comprehensive response.”

Ms McDonald said she was concerned that the Taoiseach had failed to heed her party’s call for a mini-Budget or the suspension of the carbon tax increase.

“I put it to you that it is neither intelligent nor sensible to add any level of additional cost to people's home heating expenses at a time of soaring inflation.”

