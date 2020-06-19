Government endorses Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan for World Trade Organisation chief

The Government has backed Irish EU Commissioner, Phil Hogan, for the post of director general of the World Trade Organisation.

The decision will increase his prospects of becoming the EU candidate for the prestigious post which falls vacant on September 1.

Mr Hogan, who gained great experience of world trade as EU agriculture commissioner from 2014 until 2019, was appointed the EU commissioner responsible for trade last autumn. He already has some backing among the 27 EU member states but opinion is divided in some capitals about how to manage nominations for the vacant position previously held with distinction by another Irishman, Peter Sutherland.

A Government spokesperson said: "Phil is an Excellent candidate and the government is very happy to nominate him. It would be great to have an Irish person at the top of such a significant international organisation."

Nominations for the job, which is based in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, will close on July 8. An expert group appointed by the WTO will then set about picking a candidate.

Mr Hogan has yet to fully declare an interest in trying to get the job - but he has publicly said he is "exploring the possibly." His boss, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has curtailed his duties for the moment in light of the WTO speculation, to avoid allegations of conflicts, and if he is a fully-fledged candidate he will have to take leave until the issue is resolved.

The WTO regulates trade across 164 member states and acts as arbiter in trade disputes.

The vacancy arises due to the early departure of the current WTO head, Roberto Azevedo of Brazil. There was speculation that it may fall to an EU nominee as it was now the turn of "a developed country" - but there is also pressure to choose somebody from the African continent, which has never had an appointee.

Elements in some EU governments believe that pushing for the job would worsen deep divisions in the troubled organisation. Many - including Mr Hogan himself - agree the WTO is in need of serious reforms.

Others fear his departure from the EU trade post because a resultant Commission re-shuffle could lead to the job going to a nominee from a country less committed to free trade.

The Irish Government's endorsement is a first step in a process which is rather involved.

