Government decides to extend Rent Pressure Zones until end of 2021

THE government has decided to extend Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) until the end of 2021.

The zones in place in Dublin, Cork, Galway and towns like Naas and Drogheda, were due to expire at the end of the year.

Under the rules, annual rent increases can't rise more than 4pc in RPZ areas.

The decision to extend the scheme was announced by Tánaiste Simon Coveney in the Dáil today in response to a question from Green Party TD Catherine Martin.

She said people were living with uncertainty given that the RPZs were due to expire this year.

Mr Coveney said the government today decided to extend the scheme until the end of 2021 and to change how the qualification criteria for how rent pressure zones are calculated.

He said: "The qualification criteria of having to be above the national average needs to change for outside of Dublin."

The changes came as Cabinet considered amendments to the Residential Tenancies Bill.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is to outline further changes that were agreed in the coming days.

