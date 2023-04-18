Government criticised for ‘dubious’ release of social housing figures when focus was on Gerard Hutch trial

The figures were published yesterday afternoon.

Opposition TDs have questioned the “dubious” release of new social housing figures when attention was focused on the Regency Hotel murder trial.

It was revealed yesterday afternoon that 7,433 new social homes were built last year, just over 1,500 short of new-build targets for 2022.

The Department of Housing said this was the “highest level of new-build social housing since 1975.”

Minister Housing Darragh O’Brien said despite the “positive” news that 10,263 social homes were delivered last year, the Government “recognises that we need to continue ramping up supply.”

Labour TD Ged Nash today said he was “very dubious” and “very skeptical” about the timing of the release of figures when public focus was on the verdict in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

He claimed this is “usually the way in which this Government operates around the publication of housing figures that they certainly can’t be proud of”.

The Louth TD compared the scenario to what he said was the lack of transparency surrounding the decision to lift the eviction ban last month and the release of Residential Tenancy Board figures relating to the number of notices to quit after the decision had been made.

He said the Labour Party will be calling on the Government this week to publish all the material that was used to inform the decision.

Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan said it was “deeply cynical” that the figures on social housing were released yesterday when opposition TDs had been informed they would be available in early March.

He said there is “no question that those were held back and held back for a considerable amount of time, and we saw that likewise with the RTB data in terms of eviction notices and notices to quit.

“I don’t think that’s the way they should be doing things.”

The Dublin Bay North TD said information should be made available “as quickly as possible so that it can be scrutinised.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy argued there is “an emerging pattern” in the Department of Housing where “bad news” looks like it is being “suppressed”.

He said it was “very peculiar and very concerning that supposedly senior figures in the Department of Housing had the figures but apparently didn’t give those to the minister.”

The Dublin South-West TD said his party will be pursuing the issue in the Dáíl this week as it is “very clear that the story doesn’t add up.”

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his Government was delivering more housing than Sinn Féin and Labour Party minsters who had the same responsibility.

He told the Dáil that the Coalition had built more homes than a Sinn Féin minister for housing north of the border, even allowing for the population difference.

And he rounded on criticism from Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik by saying the last Labour minister with responsibility for housing, Alan Kelly, had built 400 new social homes compared to the 7,400 achieved last year.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Riordáin complained: “People are losing their homes, and you are point-scoring.”

Ms Bacik told the Taoiseach: “You’ve reached a new low.”

She said: “It's all very well smirking and being smug and self-congratulatory. That’s not going to help the families with nowhere to go because there are no homes available in our communities - no affordable homes, no homes to rent, no homes for sale.”

But the Fine Gael leader replied to her: “You simply can't have it both ways. You can't challenge me, my party, and my coalition colleagues on our record - and then lose the rag when somebody asks about yours.”

He added pointedly: “That's pretty low in my view. If you're willing to criticise somebody else’s record, you have to at least be able to defend your own. And you're not willing to do that.

“I think that's very disappointing, but it is part of Labour's crisis of confidence.

“You've lost confidence in yourselves. You don't even know whether to be proud or ashamed of your last period in Government.

“Your contention that our policy is in some way to be overly-reliant on the private sector doesn't stack up.

“We built 30,000 new homes last year, and over a third of them were some form of public housing.”

Earlier Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for the eviction ban to be reinstated until next January, saying the lifting of the safeguard was throwing thousands to the wolves. She said he and his Government had failed to reach its housing targets last year by “nearly 60pc” and she catalogued case histories of people who had nowhere to go. The Taoiseach was in a state of denial, she said.

Mr Varadkar said there were now 400 first time buyers a week – but Sinn Féin has “gaslighted” this section of the community “into thinking you are on their side,” whereas Sinn Féin would scrap many of the schemes specially designed to help them get a foot on the property ladder.