Government considered diverting Dublin flights to Shannon in order to beat Dublin Airport chaos

THE Government considered diverting Dublin flights to Shannon in order to beat congestion in the capital, it has been revealed.

Mass diversions of flight was considered in the last week as a possible emergency measure, but was ultimately discarded, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said.

The Minister for Transport said: “One of things we were discussing in the recent week is could we not just divert flights down (to Shannon).

“To be honest, that has huge complications, complexities and difficulties. That would not work.

“You'd have lots of people coming into the country that may be going to Dublin, with that flight they've already booked and already arranged.

“If we just switched the flight, you’d be causing huge disruption and difficulties in that regard.”

There wasn't that “easy solution,” Mr Ryan said in the Dáil, answering Limerick Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue.

But he admitted: “Some other airports have done it. It’s been done in the UK, and in Frankfurt, as I recall.

“It tends to be done on a voluntary basis from the airlines where they see that they can do it in a way that doesn't disrupt passengers.

“But you can't do it unilaterally. It's difficult enough having to queue but if you're then told you're arriving somewhere that you didn't expect to go to, I think that would have presented additional difficulties.

“So that's not an immediate solution. But the longer term solution is to look for a better balanced regional development.”

Mr Ryan said: “We have looked to see could we bring people (security workers) up from Shannon airport to help in this major crisis, but that wasn't possible immediately.

“But I think we need to look the other way. Could we bring people down? We have an imbalanced country.

“It's not just that all the flights are coming in, and out of Dublin.

"All the roll on, roll off trucks are coming in to Dublin. Half the housing is in the greater Dublin region, and we need better balanced redevelopment. We need particularly Cork, Galway, Waterford and Limerick as polar cities, opposite attractions. Shannon Airport has great potential.”

Mr Ryan said he had met the Shannon airport management team and had been very impressed. “I thought they were really top notch.”

Sinn Féin has accused the Transport Minister of being “asleep at the wheel” on the Dublin Airport crisis.

Pearse Doherty TD told the Green Party leader: “You haven’t been held to account.”

Mr Ryan admitted the DAA had not been able to guarantee that last weekend’s chaos would not be replicated this weekend, but he said everything would be done to avoid it.

Mr Doherty told him that the Government had approved a plan to lay off 1,000 workers from the airport in the middle of the pandemic, and it had not questioned the figures, for which it should bear some responsibility.

“Too many workers were laid off. That is clear now,” Mr Ryan said. “They made a mistake.”

But he said too much time could be spent scoring points or kicking workers.

“What we will do is make sure the airport works, and that the travelling public is not inconvenienced. That is what it expects.”

Mr Doherty said the congestion problem was evident back in March, and the Government should have been taking a hands-on approach then.

This showed the minister had been asleep at the wheel, he said.

“As minister can you explain tot the public while your Government signed off on a redundancy package that cut too deep?” Mr Doherty asked.

Mr Ryan admitted there was a problem coming into the Easter period but the situation had been managed and no-one had missed their flights.

No-one could excuse what had happened last Sunday, he said, and that was unacceptable.

“But there was no inactivity from anyone,” he insisted, saying he had met the DAA on a dozen occasions since last year.

“Everyone was let down last week, and we would all accept responsibility — myself included,” Mr Ryan said.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said it was clear many companies had used the pandemic as a cover for a restructure, and the airport had offered terms of a minimum 20 hours at €14.40 an hour, but having to maintain flexibility for another 20 hours, or 40 in total.

The minimum guaranteed hours had been increased to 30 hours now, but the kind of flexibility demanded did not allow people to pay the rent — which was why the airport had a recruitment problem for what were very responsible jobs.

She pointed out that a security dummy run had resulted in seven items our of ten that should have been intercepted at the airport getting through the scanners without action.

It involved “forearms, knives and improvised explosives,” she said.

In the light of such a smuggling experiment, she asked how the Government could be sure of security guarantees provided by the DAA.

Mr Ryan agreed that the industry needed to look at its practices “so that we can get the best sort of working environment.”

Ms Murphy said the pay level and flexibility required offered no quality of life to workers.

Mr Ryan said her point about security was well made, and the training requirements were very real. It was a demanding job and a blind eye could not be turned to the process of getting staff ready.

He agreed with her that it was not a “yellow pack job,” and staff could be required to body-search an intending passenger, “which has to be done in a really skilled, careful and experienced manner.”