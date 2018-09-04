Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has written to Fianna Fáil seeking an agreement that there will not be a general election until the summer of 2020.

'Government can't function if living on borrowed time' - Varadkar writes to Fianna Fail for general election agreement

In a forthright letter, Mr Varadkar told Micheál Martin that his government will not be able to function unless there is clarity about its longevity.

He said doubts over when the next election might would weaken Ireland’s hand in Brexit negotiations.

“I am writing to you to seek confirmation that you are willing to re-commit to the Confidence and Supply Arrangement for the remainder of this Dáil. I suggest that in the interest of certainty we agree a General Election date for the summer of 2020,” the letter states.

Fianna Fáil communications spokesman Timmy Dooley. Photo: Tom Burke

Mr Varadkar says it is his “strong view” that a government cannot act in the best interests of the people “if it is living on borrowed time”.

“A government cannot function if it does not know if it will last from week-to-week or month-to-month, if it does not know what will happen to its programme and legislative agenda the day after Budget Day or the day the Finance Bill is passed.

“Such uncertainty weakens our hand in Brexit talks, domestic negotiations, and of course those opposed or resistant to reform are simply more likely to wait us out. Such a scenario would not be in the interest of citizens, taxpayers, or users of our public services,” he wrote.

The 10-page letter outlines why Mr Varadkar believes Fine Gael has lived up to the unprecedented Confidence and Supply deal which was struck more than two months after the 2016 election.

He admitted the Government is “struggling to make sustainable improvements to public healthcare”.

“And, while there is now some cause for optimism, the housing crisis persists with a shortage of new homes for first-time buyers and increased numbers of people living in emergency accommodation. Without doubt, there is more to do.”

Mr Varadkar adds that the economy is “powering ahead at a much faster rate than projected and we are approaching full employment”.

“There are now some concerns about overheating with growing downside economic risks due to international developments, such as changes in the international corporation tax landscape, and the possibility of disruptions to the global trading system,” he says.

Mr Varadkar has also sent his counterpart a list of items which he would like to see included in a new Confidence and Supply Arrangement.

The list includes:

-On a phased basis, USC and PRSI will be merged.

- Raising the higher entry point for income tax to €37,500 by 2020

- Auto-enrolment pension to be in place by 2022

- Put €2.5bn in the Rainy Day Fund

- Moderate increases to Property Tax

- Increase old age pension by at least the rate of inflation

- Resolve issues over pay for new entrants to public sector jobs

- Apply rent increase restrictions to student accommodation

- Negotiated a new GP contract

- Increase third level funding by €50m

- Increase carbon taxes

- A Dublin’s Citizens’ Assembly to examine options for local government reform

Fianna Fáil has called the request for talks to renew the Confidence and Supply Agreement as a “distraction” and a "kite" that should be allowed to fly away with the wind.

“It’s just a distraction away from the real issues,” the party’s communication spokesperson Timmy Dooley said.

The parties are set to meet this week to discuss Budget 2019, which is just five weeks away.

"The Taoiseach wants to talk about confidence and Supply while are just about to begin discussions on the Budget,” Mr Dooley said.

When asked if with Brexit looming the discussions should be brought forward on the deal, which was agreed before the UK voted to leave the European Union, Deputy Dooley said: “Let’s get fiscal security in place here... when the fiscal confidence is in place then let’s deal with the political issues about whether or not we’re going to have an election or when it’s going to take place or what the next set of priorities are.”

The party are “fully engaged” on Brexit, he added, referring to a meeting today between Mr Martin and Michel Barnier.

“The Taoiseach knows we are engaged on that, he is attempting to distract from the really important discussions and he’s attempting to use it as a ruse to get you talking about elections,” he added.

