‘Government bus coming to 90-degree bend at 100mph,’ warns TD

The “Government bus is now going downhill at 100mph and is coming to a 90-degree bend”, the Dáil has heard.

Limerick Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue made the charge, telling Tánaiste Leo Varadkar directly: “The Tánaiste should stop being populist and do the job that he signed up to do.”

He said: “I have come into the House today because a view is being expressed outside this chamber that needs to be said publicly. The public sees the Government running at less than 50pc. All we are seeing on television at the moment is negativity.

“The public view at the moment is that we are going downhill at 100mph while the Taoiseach is driving the bus. The public sees the Tánaiste as trying to make the bus skid - and Minister Eamon Ryan asleep in the back. That is what the public is looking at.”

The previous government had driven the bus to the top of the hill and stopped it on an incline, he said. “The Government formed and went to the top of the hill but it is now going down that hill at 100mph and is coming to a 90-degree bend.

“The job of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party is to talk with one voice and not to take the Government apart by having pot-shots at each other on the television to be popular.”

Mr Varadkar said: “I have no idea what the deputy means when he says that members of the Government parties have been taking each other apart on television.

“I have not witnessed that and I would be interested to hear the deputy give an example.”

Mr O’Donoghue said: “The Tánaiste's party did not even know when he said that he thought that the pubs should open, and that was tweeted. Fine Gael must work with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party to lead this country. Sinn Féin will highlight all the negative things because that is what it does.”

He added: “I respect Fine Gael when it does good. This country needs leadership. It does not need populism or a Government whose members take each other apart on television. We need the Government to lead and give people hope that we can straighten things out.

“I am asking Fine Gael and the other Government parties to come together and lead this country with one voice.”

The Tánaiste said the Government was “working as one”, adding that it had been since it formed.

“I appreciate that there are people who are opposed to this Government and do not want it to last. That does not include the deputy, but it does include others,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Those people will do their best to stoke up, invent and exaggerate any differences that may occur between different politicians and parties.”

At the height of the “Brexit struggle”, when he was Taoiseach, people would go out of their way to ask him a question and then ask Simon Coveney a slightly different question, he said.

“When we gave slightly different answers, [they would] suggest that he and I were at war over Brexit,” he said. “That was always rubbish.

“I see a certain element of that narrative now being promoted by our opponents and other people.”

