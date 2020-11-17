Government blocks bid to secure debate on how Séamus Woulfe was appointed to Supreme Court

THE Government has blocked Opposition efforts to secure a debate on the process that led to the appointment of Seamus Woulfe as a Supreme Court judge.

Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats want Justice Minister Helen McEntee to make a statement and face questions on Mr Woulfe's appointment.

However, the Government voted down efforts by the Opposition to reject the Dáil's business for today and tomorrow in the absence of such a debate.

Amid heated scenes Labour leader Alan Kelly accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin's Government of misusing arguments about separation of powers between the Oireachtas and judiciary to block such a debate and added "you damn well know it".

Mr Martin rejected this suggestion insisting that a Dáil session on the issue would impact on separation of powers.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed that the Government was "defying" the legitimate ask of the Opposition that Ms McEntee makes a statement on the appointment and takes questions adding that it was "absolutely extraordinary" that the "appropriate accountability" was being refused.

Mr Martin insisted that the Government "fully complied" with its duties and responsibilities in Mr Woulfe's appointment.

Mr Woulfe has been at the centre of controversy over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway last August.

Separate questions have been raised about how he was appointed to the Supreme Court.

The Opposition has asked that Ms McEntee come before the Dáil and explain her decision to appoint the long-time Fine Gael-supporting barrister to the €208,000 job ahead of three serving judges.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said they were not told three other judges applied for the Supreme Court jobs.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is refusing to say if he knew about the applications.

Mr Kelly claimed that "spurious arguments" about the separation of powers have been made and claimed that the Government were afraid to have Ms McEntee questioned on the process.

Mr Martin said that Mr Woulfe's appointment came through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board process and he was happy to accept that. He said he doesn't want to be embroiling himself in such selections.

