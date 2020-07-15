Government appoint former Attorney General to Supreme court three weeks after he was replaced at cabinet

The Government has appointed former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court less than three weeks after he was replaced at Cabinet.

Mr Woulfe, who is a long-time Fine Gael member and barrister, was appointed to Cabinet by Leo Varadkar when he was elected Taoiseach.

A Supreme Court judge's salary is €223,597.

Yesterday, newly elected Taoiseach Micheal Martin defended the appointment and insisted it was made independent of the new government .

Mr Martin said a recommendation was made to the Cabinet by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB).

“A judicial appointment board appointment is that, I can't interfere in that nor would I attempt to,” the Taoiseach said.

In a statement, the Taoiseach’s Office said: “The vacancy for an Ordinary Judge of the Supreme Court arose following the retirement of the Hon. Ms. Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan on 16 June 20192

“The nomination of Mr. Woulfe follows a recommendation by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB), which is chaired by the Chief Justice,” it added.

The Government also agreed to nominate Mary Morrissey for appointment to the Circuit Court.

Mr Martin said the appointment was not discussed during Government formation talks and said he believed the recommendation was made before the government was formed.

However, the move has sparked concern in government that the appointment could become another political landmine for the under-fire three party coalition.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought a memo on the recommendation to appoint Mr Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

The recommendation was agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party ministers.

Three years ago, Mr Martin was extremely critical of Mr Varadkar after it emerged former Attorney General Marie Whelan was appointed to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

The Fianna Fáil leader described the appointment as “directly political” after it emerged it was agreed at Enda Kenny’s last Cabinet meeting as Taoiseach. Ms Whelan was in attendance at the meeting when the decision was made.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin clashed in the Dáil when the Fianna Fáil leader insisted Ms Whelan did not have the experience of previous Supreme Court judge Frank Clarke and former Supreme Court judge Adrian Hardiman.

“Máire Whelan is no Frank Clarke,” Mr Martin said, he added: “Máire Whelan is no Adrian Hardiman.”

A cabinet source said Ministers were surprised that Justice Minister Helen McEntee had brought Mr Woulfe’s name to Cabinet but that she informed them that his name had come through JAAB.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy last night said she was “surprised” at the appointment given Mr Woulfe’s affiliations to Fine Gael and his previous criticism of efforts to overhaul judicial appointments.

Mr Woulfe courted controversy in 2018 when he branded draft legislation to overhaul judicial appointments, which was championed by former transport Minister Shane Ross, as a “dog’s dinner”. Mr Woulfe later admitted the remarks were ill-judged and apologised to Mr Ross.

Mr Woulfe was a leading practitioner of commercial and public law as a barrister prior to becoming Attorney General three years ago and had returned to the Law Library in recent weeks.

Online Editors