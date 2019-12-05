The Government has publicly apologised to the family of an elderly woman who died after it took 71 minutes for an ambulance to get her to a hospital 2km from her home.

The Government has publicly apologised to the family of an elderly woman who died after it took 71 minutes for an ambulance to get her to a hospital 2km from her home.

Government apologises to family whose mother died after ambulance took 71 minutes to get her to hospital 2km from home

Fianna Fáil deputy leader told the Dáil that mother-of-eight Margaret Callaghan was left waiting in the ambulance after the ambulance reached the hospital because of congestion at Letterkenny Hospital emergency department.

“The good work by the ambulance services is being undermined by congestion in accident and emergency departments,” Mr Calleary said.

The Fianna Fáil Mayo TD recalled the outcome of an inquest into Ms Callaghan on Wednesday in Letterkenny. He noted an urgent call on the health authorities to review so-called “ambulance off-load protocols.”

Replying for the Government, Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, expressed sincere sympathy with the bereaved family. She said she understood that it will be harder for the family to cope with grief because of the manner of her death.

Read More: Coroner condemns turnaround times for ambulances after 'frail' mother (71) died at home

Ms Doherty said she could not guarantee a repeat of the incident but she said measures had been put in place to help avoid a repeat.

Mr Calleary said the real problem was a lack of staff and resources at hospitals. He said there were 300 fewer nurses than a year ago and there were 350 hospital consultant vacancies.

The Social Protection Minister said the HSE had unveiled its €26m winter plan for hospital A&Es and there was a special plan for Letterkenny University Hospital.

Online Editors