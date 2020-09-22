Government agrees to appoint advisers for 10 of the 17 ministers of State

The government has signed off on 10 new special advisers for ministers of State.

The appointments follow weeks of confusion over whether junior ministers would get advisers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin initially suggested all ministers of State would be entitled to advisers.

But following controversy over the spending on political appointments the Cabinet decided each minister would have to make a case to secure taxpayer funding for an adviser.

Today, Cabinet agreed to appoint advisers for 10 of the 17 ministers of State.

At one point, it was suggested to ministers they would have to share from a pool of advisers. However, the idea was dropped following backlash from ministers of State.

There was no significant discussion on the rise of Covid cases at Cabinet today.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly did not attend the meeting at Dublin Castle in person as his is still restricting his movements.

Online Editors