Government accused of 'undercutting' ambitions to extend parent's leave

THE government has been accused of “undercutting” previous ambitions to extend parent’s leave next year.

The claim was made by Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore as she criticised the government’s proposal to provide new parents with an extra three weeks of leave each to recognise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said that previously there had been plans to extend it by five weeks in 2021.

The government proposal comes in response to a Sinn Féin motion seeking a temporary extension of maternity benefit from six to nine months for mothers whose claim expires between the start of March and the end of November.

Read More

The proposals announced by Children Minister Roderic O’Gorman would see the parent’s leave extended from the current two weeks to five weeks for each parent from November.

Mr O’Gorman said the plan is to examine the possibility of extending the leave in Budget 2021 in October.

He said it would be “an additional three weeks for each parent and that leave is paid at the rate of €245 per week.”

Parents would be able to avail of the leave within two years of the birth of their child.

Mr O’Gorman said the extra weeks would apply to the parents of all children born since November 1, 2019, thus covering parents impacted by the pandemic lock-down.

He said: “This is a measure to recognise to some extent the particular challenges that mothers and parents have faced during the Covid crisis.”

Ms Whitmore pointed to the last government’s ‘First 5’ strategy for care for babies and young children.

The First 5 implementation plan includes an ambition that parents' leave would be increased to seven weeks per parent in 2021, taking into account the “financial and resource considerations by the Government.”

Ms Whitmore argued that in only extending the leave to five weeks, the government is “undercutting what was previously agreed.

She also pointed to a Programme for Government commitment to implement the First 5 strategy.

Ms Whitmore said: “It’s a really bad start for the government to be already coming out with announcements selling it as something incredibly positive for parents whilst at the same time undercutting what they’ve already promised.”

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane who tabled the Dáil motion on maternity leave branded the government’s response as “utterly bizarre”

She said the Budget is three months away and: “Mothers need assistance now.”

Ms Kerrane added: “Three weeks next year is totally irrelevant in relation to this issue as far as I’m concerned.”

She said the pandemic has been a “really difficult time” for those on maternity leave with missed medical appointments and check-ups postponed and losing out on family support due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She said that as the end date for women on maternity leave approaches many have no one to mind their child as they return to work with many creches not taking children under one.

She said the extension to maternity leave is what mothers asked for and need.

Read More

Online Editors