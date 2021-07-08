Government accused of taking ‘a hands-off’ approach to children’s hospital building costs – Dáil

The Government expects the Dáil and the taxpayer to issue “a blank cheque” to builders engaged in construction of the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has said.

The Sinn Féin finance spokesman said an update on the estimated cost was promised eight months ago after it emerged costings had gone from €600m to €1.7bn.

He said a finish date of 2020 was vaguely now put at “the second half of 2024” by the board engaged in overseeing the project.

Mr Doherty told the Dáil the Cabinet appeared to be ignoring its responsibilities in delivering this vital project at a fair price. He demanded to know what the likely bill was for 900 claim disputes from the builders engaged in the project, which adjoins St James’ Hospital in Dublin.

“The Cabinet is taking a very hands-off approach. You don’t know - and you don’t want to know,” the Donegal TD said.

Mr Doherty said the €650m price-tag and 2020 finish-date had been promised by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as Health Minister.

He alleged “ministerial incompetence” in the early planning and cost estimation had happened during Mr Varadkar’s term and that of his successor in the Health Department, Simon Harris, during the years 2014-2016.

Replying for the Government, Green Party leader and Environment Minister, Eamon Ryan, said it was not possible to give a current estimated figure for the process which was ongoing. He said if he tried to give a figure, he would be guilty of making false promises which were not deliverable.

Mr Ryan said the cost over-runs on this project – and on other big public infrastructure projects – were mainly due to planning and other early delays and Covid 19 also caused problems.

“We must try to learn from these problems and overcome delays, especially in relation to the planning process,” the Green Party leader said.