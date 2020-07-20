| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Government accused of mixed messages on travel but 11 nations in contention for 'Green list'


Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stock image

Cormac McQuinn, Fiona Dillon and Allison Bray

Eleven European countries - including major holiday destinations like Italy and Greece - could be eligible to make the 'green list' of countries even as ministers continue to warn against non-essential foreign travel.

It comes as the Government has been accused of causing confusion, with mixed messages over plans for changes to Covid-19 restrictions on international travel - the announcement of which is being delayed.

The Government plans to publish a 'green list' of countries where rates of new coronavirus cases are similar to or lower than Ireland.