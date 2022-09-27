| 10°C Dublin

Golfgate organiser Donie Cassidy campaigns to be FF vice president

The role would make him party leader Micheál Martin’s No 2 in control of the party

Donie Cassidy first became a senator 40 years ago

Senan Molony

Golfgate organiser Donie Cassidy has raised eyebrows with a campaign to become Fianna Fáil vice president this weekend.

The role would nominally make him party leader Micheál Martin’s No 2 in control of the party.

