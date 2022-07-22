| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Golfgate: Oireachtas Golf Society back in the swing of thing as Beverly Flynn and others tee off

Former TD Beverley Flynn and former senator Donie Cassidy tee off at Wicklow course

From left: Donie Cassidy, Pat McCartan (captain), Owen Welsh, Beverley Flynn, Jack Wall and Pauric N Whelan as they met yesterday for the Oireachtas Golf Society&rsquo;s Captain&rsquo;s Day event in Tulfarris Golf Club, Co Wicklow. Expand
Tulfarris House and Golf Resort near Blessington, Co Wicklow, played host to the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner. Photo: Owen Breslin Expand
Former TD Beverley Flynn tees off as the Oireachtas Golf Society hit the golf course at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort yesterday. Photo: Owen Breslin Expand

Close

From left: Donie Cassidy, Pat McCartan (captain), Owen Welsh, Beverley Flynn, Jack Wall and Pauric N Whelan as they met yesterday for the Oireachtas Golf Society&rsquo;s Captain&rsquo;s Day event in Tulfarris Golf Club, Co Wicklow.

From left: Donie Cassidy, Pat McCartan (captain), Owen Welsh, Beverley Flynn, Jack Wall and Pauric N Whelan as they met yesterday for the Oireachtas Golf Society’s Captain’s Day event in Tulfarris Golf Club, Co Wicklow.

Tulfarris House and Golf Resort near Blessington, Co Wicklow, played host to the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner. Photo: Owen Breslin

Tulfarris House and Golf Resort near Blessington, Co Wicklow, played host to the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner. Photo: Owen Breslin

Former TD Beverley Flynn tees off as the Oireachtas Golf Society hit the golf course at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort yesterday. Photo: Owen Breslin

Former TD Beverley Flynn tees off as the Oireachtas Golf Society hit the golf course at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort yesterday. Photo: Owen Breslin

/

From left: Donie Cassidy, Pat McCartan (captain), Owen Welsh, Beverley Flynn, Jack Wall and Pauric N Whelan as they met yesterday for the Oireachtas Golf Society’s Captain’s Day event in Tulfarris Golf Club, Co Wicklow.

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

‘Oh, we’re very brave now we’ve left politics,” laughed Beverley Flynn, having agreed to a picture as she teed off.

The Oireachtas Golf Society was back with a bang all right.

Related topics

More On EU

Most Watched

Privacy