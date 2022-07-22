Golfgate: Oireachtas Golf Society back in the swing of thing as Beverly Flynn and others tee off

‘Oh, we’re very brave now we’ve left politics,” laughed Beverley Flynn, having agreed to a picture as she teed off.

The Oireachtas Golf Society was back with a bang all right.

And with it, many of the same faces and much of the same terminology that had become familiar during the notorious Golfgate hearing.

The return yesterday was held at the Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort outside Blessington, Co Wicklow, and was, again, a four-ball competition vying for the Captain’s Cup which had been carefully polished, gleaming in anticipation.

President of the Society, former senator Donie Cassidy, was again presiding over this resolutely cash-only zone, with the notes neatly stashed away in a tin box, while Galway West TD Noel Grealish, the other defendant in the hearing, had hurt his shoulder but was planning on making it in time for dinner in the evening.

Current captain of the society, former Circuit Court judge and former Workers’ Party TD Pat McCartan was present. Phil Hogan – who lost his role as EU Trade Commissioner arising from the Golfgate scandal – was to be there but he was in America where he was apparently “doing very well with his business”.

Everyone is delighted to be back

Former finance minister Charlie McCreevy was invited along to the dinner, as was Senator Michael McDowell, who was Noel Grealish’s barrister at the Golfgate hearing in Galway in February.

Jerry Buttimer, who gave evidence at the hearing and who had resigned as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad in the wake of the controversy, was back playing golf, as was former Labour senator Lorraine Higgins, who also gave evidence. So, too, did Cait Hayes, Head of Protocol at the Oireachtas, who was also back playing.

Paddy Burke, one of six senators who lost the party whip in the Senate as punishment amid the fallout before seeing it restored, had been due to play but was in hospital yesterday morning with a minor injury.

Others in attendance included the former transport minister Noel Dempsey; Cork TD Michael Creed with his son, Odhran; former Labour TD Jack Wall and former TD Tom Kitt.

Special guests of honour at the golfing event were John Treacy, former CEO of Sport Ireland and five-times Olympian sailor, David Wilkins.

The menu started with a choice of soup, Five Mile Town Creamery goat’s cheese mousse, confit chicken or leek and wild mushroom terrine.

The choices for the main course included 12-hour pot-roasted feather-blade of Irish beef, baked darne of Irish sea hake, butter-baked breast of chicken, or a vegetarian option of confit butternut squash.

Meanwhile, dessert was a Tulfarris trio of desserts comprising salted caramel creme brulee, pistachio & raspberry financier and lemon meringue tart, followed by tea and coffee and petit-fours.

The first task on the ‘order of business’ was a vote of sympathy for the families of Liam Kavanagh, the former environment minister; Dessie O’Malley, founder of the Progressive Democrats, and Michael Kennedy, former government minister and European commissioner, all former members of the Oireachtas Golf Society who had died since the society’s last get-together in Clifden.

“Everyone is delighted to be back,” said Donie Cassidy, adding that the society has planned another outing for President’s Day at Mahony’s Point in Killarney, Co Kerry, next month where they will be joined by Dick Spring and a number of ambassadors.

As he did on the steps of the Galway courthouse as the rain streaked down last February, Mr Cassidy said they had gone ahead with the event in Clifden in August 2020 under official guidelines, with instructions from the Government which they had via email.

“We carried out those instructions and we could do no more or no less. In fact, only for we were prosecuted, we probably would never have been exonerated.”

You were fighting for your good name and for your character

He said it had been a year and a half of serious pressure in the run-up to the hearing.

He had been very upset about the criminal case brought against him and the possible repercussions if things had not gone their way.

“It meant I wouldn’t be able to get another visa, I wouldn’t be able to open another bank account. I’ve been in business all my life, employing hundreds of people and carrying out the letter of the law and giving strong advice to everyone who worked with me never to compromise themselves for one penny because all they have is their good name.

"And, really, you were fighting for your good name and for your character at the time.”

Their families had been under more stress than the defendants, he believed, because “we knew we broke no regulation and no law” but “they were unnecessarily under a lot of stress,” he said.

“People going through the traumas of Covid were foremost in our minds at all times, to protect, and to make sure we weren’t in any way, shape or form doing anything that was going to interfere with the Government’s good work at that time.

“We got a very strong judgment for 20 hours’ hearing over three full days in Galway. Judge Fahy gave us a very strong judgment in relation to being completely and totally exonerated.

“And the prosecution at the time didn’t present one shred of evidence that we in any shape or form broke any regulation or broke any law – which we knew all along.

“And I often wonder why people in high authority didn’t really realise that both in the media and in the political forum.”

Put to him that the Dáil Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, has, in the past, expressed his views that the Oireachtas Golf Society should be disbanded, Mr Cassidy said that the Ceann Comhairle was a personal friend of his and that they last met at the wake of Mr Ó Fearghaíl’s mother-in-law six months ago.

“We are close family friends and we will always remain as such,” said the senator.

“I was a director of elections for his first Seanad campaign when he was elected in the first count.

“We’ve been lifelong family friends since 1981.

Former finance minister Charlie McCreevy was invited to the dinner – as was Senator Micheál McDowell

“The courts have dealt with all this with the very strong judgements we have received from Judge Fahy.”

Mr Cassidy revealed that former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was appointed ‘International Captain’ of the Golf Society at the society’s AGM in May and had already done “substantial work” towards a new goal of linking with their counterparts in the United States, picking up the former ‘soft diplomacy’ role of the society with British counterparts.

Strict rules on lobbying in the States mean only retired US senators would be involved but Mr Cassidy said he hoped this will happen “before the end of the year”.