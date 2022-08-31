Golfgate: From Phil Hogan to Sean O’Rourke – where are the well-known attendees now?

The appointment of Dara Calleary as a Minister of State comes almost exactly two years after he dramatically resigned from Cabinet over the ‘Golfgate’ affair.

Calleary resigned as Agriculture Minister on August 21, 2020, after it emerged he was one of more than 80 people who attended a dinner hosted by the Oireachtas Golf Society during a period of Covid-19 health restrictions.

Now, after two years on the Fianna Fáil backbenches, the Mayo TD has replaced Robert Troy as a junior minister in the Department of Enterprise after he resigned last week over incomplete Dáil declarations.

Calleary’s political purgatory may be over, but he was not the only one whose career was affected by events in the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway.

Here’s where other notable attendees are now.

Phil Hogan

The then European Commissioner’s attendance at the dinner was controversial but his movements around Ireland in the days beforehand when Covid travel rules were in place would prove to be his undoing.

Phil Hogan

After days of revelations and growing political unrest in Dublin and Brussels, the former Fine Gael minister resigned the prestigious EU trade portfolio in what was subsequently seen as an own goal by the Irish Government.

Hogan has since become a lobbyist, setting up his own consultancy, Hogan, Strategic Advisory Services, and was last year appointed as an adviser to law firm DLA Piper. It has been reported he is considering legal action over the circumstances that led to his departure as an EU Commissioner, but nothing has yet materialised.

Jerry Buttimer

The Fine Gael senator was forced to resign as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, a lucrative position that comes with a salary bump of over €27,000, after attending the dinner. He has kept a low profile since then and was quietly readmitted to the parliamentary party after a six-month suspension of the party whip.

Senator Jerry Buttimer. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins

The Cork-based former TD could now be in line to become Seanad Cathaoirleach in December when the position is expected to rotate from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael, but the man who replaced him as vice chair, Cavan-based Senator Joe O’Reilly, might also lay claim to the position.

Sean O’Rourke

The broadcaster had left his eponymous mid-morning radio slot on RTÉ Radio 1 by the time he attended the ill-fated dinner. But his presence put a halt to plans for him to present a weekend programme with the national broadcaster and he was, in effect, left out in the cold for the next two years.

Former RTÉ broadcaster Sean O'Rourke

RTÉ announced recently however that O'Rourke will return this autumn to present Two Tribes, a programme that will follow the diverging paths of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after the Civil War.

Donie Cassidy

As president of the Oireachtas Golf Society, the former Fianna Fáil senator was central to the organisation of the dinner and always maintained it was in line with the Covid guidelines and rules at the time. Earlier this year at a trial in Galway, he was acquitted of charges that he and three others breached pandemic regulations by hosting the dinner.

Donie Cassidy. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Having been cleared of any wrongdoing, Cassidy returned to the spotlight earlier this summer when he announced that the society was getting back together and organising a number of outings. As the new treasurer, Cassidy said the society would “absolutely” continue to operate with the Oireachtas name.

Sure enough, politicians past and present were at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort outside Blessington, Co Wicklow, in July for the first of what are expected to be several golf outings in the coming months.

Noel Grealish

Like Cassidy, the Galway West TD stood trial for alleged breaches of Covid restrictions having been the chair of the Oireachtas Golf Society at the time, but he was acquitted along with Cassidy as well as the owner and general manager of the hotel.

Independent TD Noel Grealish. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A long-serving Dáil member and formerly part of the now-defunct Progressive Democrats, the Independent TD has kept a low-profile since the ‘Golfgate’ affair having previously courted controversy with a number of anti-immigration statements in the Dáil.

Seamus Woulfe

The former attorney general attended the infamous dinner just weeks after he was controversially appointed to the Supreme Court by the new coalition. A long-time Fine Gael member, Woulfe was notably more gregarious than previous incumbents of the AG’s office.

Seamus Woulfe

His evidence to the aforementioned trial was cited by Judge Mary Fahy as “most impressive” as she acquitted the four men. Woulfe had earlier told the court his attendance was approved by the chief justice Frank Clarke with whom he engaged in a very public and damaging spat after the initial controversy broke. Clarke said he should resign, but Woulfe refused, and with no means of removing him he remains a Supreme Court justice. Clarke later retired.

Brian Hayes

The former Fine Gael minister, TD, MEP and senator was out of politics by the time he attended the dinner in August 2020.

Brian Hayes, CEO of the BPFI. Photograph: Paul Sherwood

He was among those who tried to keep a low profile after the story broke, but as chief executive of Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland his job requires him to be the public face of the financial services industry.

Though he never came under pressure to resign from the BPFI, he later described his attendance at the dinner as a “big error of judgment”.