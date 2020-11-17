‘Golfgate’: Board of Judicial Council to meet today

The Government is facing a major showdown with the opposition over its attempt to prevent Justice Minister Helen McEntee from facing questions over the appointment of former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

The main opposition parties have asked that Ms McEntee come before the Dáil and explain her decision to appoint the long-time Fine Gael-supporting barrister to the €208,000 job ahead of three serving judges.

Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats and Rural Independents wrote to Ceannn Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl asking that time be set aside in the Dáil to allow the justice minister to answer questions on the controversy.

However, the Government is set to use its majority to block any attempt to force a debate on the appointment.

The Government is insisting Justice Woulfe’s appointment to the highest court in the country without any previous judicial experience was approved by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB)

It has also said it would be inappropriate to hold a Dáil debate on the issue while the Oireachtas is still considering how to address the on-going constitutional crisis caused by Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial golf dinner in Clifden, Galway during the summer.

“It is a constitutional requirement that there is some distance between the branches of government. A Dáil debate on individual judicial nominations would also be inappropriate,” the source said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have said they were not told three other judges applied for the Supreme Court jobs. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is refusing to say if he knew about the applications.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said Ms McEntee’s decision not to inform her colleagues about the sitting judges who applied is a breach of the rules set out in the Cabinet handbook.

Yesterday, Mr Kelly said it was “not credible” for the Government to block requests for Ms McEntee to come before the Dáil to address the controversy.

The Tipperary TD said former agriculture minister Barry Cowen was sacked when he refused to answer Dáil questions on his drink-driving case after he was asked to do by Taoiseach.

“This is an incredibly serious matter and the Taoiseach has already fired a minister for agriculture for not answering questions so how can he refused to ask Minister McEntee to come into the Dáil,” he added.

In a letter to the Ceann Comhairle, Labour TD Duncan Smith said the party has “valid concerns” about the appointment and called for a debate.

“We also want noted that this request is separate to Clifden and Golfgate. This is an important distinction to make so as we are clear as to the intent in asking Minister McEntee to answer questions in the House,” Mr Smith added.

Sinn Féin’s Padraig MacLochlainn also wrote to Mr Ó Fearghaíl seeking a debate and echoed Labour’s comments that the appointment was separate to the golf dinner controversy.

Meanwhile, the Ceann Comhairle is to seek legal advice on how to address the constitutional crisis caused by calls from the Chief Justice Frank Clarke for Justice Woulfe to resign.

It is not expected an impeachment motion will be tabled before the legal advice is received.

Irish Independent