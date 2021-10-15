‘Go away and do something productive’ – Michael Healy-Rae says he is constantly sent abusive emails by one individual

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has said he is “continuously” being sent abusive emails from one individual and that it has been happening for some time.

The Kilgarvan native said every time he makes a statement in the Dáil or appears in the media, the individual – whom he identified as a male – sends him an email littered with insults and coarse language.

Mr Healy-Rae told Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder programme that he is a seasoned politician and in general he does not “take personal offence” and would like to think that nobody can get under his skin.

He said that the volume of abuse being directed at him from the person is a cause of frustration, however, and that it is often directed at members of his family too.

“I have a particular person… and it’s a person who when I sit down in the Dáil, an email will

come in. When I get off this radio programme an email will come in and it will tell me what he thought of me,” Mr Healy-Rae said.

“How stupid I am, how much of a bog man I am, how much of a shame I am to County Kerry, and he’ll say horrible things about my family, about my children and he continuously does this, continuously.”

Mr Healy-Rae said the person in question sent him an abusive email as recently as this week after the independent TD appeared on a television programme.

“When I was in the car leaving the television programme, he sent me a horrible message and he does this continuously,” he said.

Mr Healy-Rae said there was “no need in the world” for the man to insult him or his family – asking: “Wouldn't he go away and do a bit of work for himself? Wouldn't he go and do something productive for himself?”

He continued by saying he wanted to send the man a “direct message” - “Go away and get up tomorrow morning and do something productive. But don’t mind waste your time thinking about me because my God there surely is a lot better things in the world to do than thinking about me.”