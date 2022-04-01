‘Glad to connect with a fellow activist’ – Richard Boyd Barrett responds after supermodel Bella Hadid shares his Instagram post

Dublin TD Richard Boyd Barrett has thanked supermodel Bella Hadid for sharing one of his political posts on Instagram and told Independent.ie he is “glad to connect with a fellow activist”.

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown TD has become one of just 728 people which the supermodel and activist follows on the social media platform, while he has now also followed her back.

It comes as Ms Hadid, who has over 50 million Instagram followers, followed Deputy Barrett and shared one of his posts yesterday evening.

The post, which dates back to January 18 of this year, compared the amount of funding given by government to the Irish horse racing industry and to refuges for victims of domestic violence.

Bella Hadid in Y2K fashion at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show. Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid in Y2K fashion at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show. Photo: Getty Images

It says the government provided €88m funding for horse racing and just €30m for domestic violence refuges.

“Did you know the government gives more money to the horse and greyhound racing industry than to domestic violence refuges? The Istanbul Convention on combating domestic violence and violence called for one refuge for every 10,000 of population,” the Dún Laoghaire TD wrote in the post shared by Hadid.

“In total Ireland is only providing 29pc of the Istanbul Target. 2,159 requests could not be met in 2020.

“And the government want us to believe they care about women's safety?”

It is not known how Ms Hadid, of Dutch and Palestinian descent, found the post of Deputy Boyd Barrett as it is over two months old, but a speech made by the TD in relation to treatment of Palestinians by Israel did go viral in early March and was viewed more than a million times worldwide.

Mr Boyd Barrett told Independent.ie that he was made aware of the connection last evening and he believes Hadid has followed him because of his party’s campaigns.

“I think it’s very nice that someone who has a lot of followers shares some of our campaign priorities,” he said.

“I suspect the reason why she followed me is because of our campaigning work around Palestine because she is particularly, as far as I understand, an advocate for Palestine and some of the videos and speeches I’ve done on Palestine have been shared very widely international. So, I suspect that’s how I can on to her radar.”

Deputy Boyd Barrett said it is “good to connect with somebody who is thinking along the same lines” as his party and he hopes it might generate interest about the party’s policies among Instagram users and younger voters.

“Certainly, I hope it might generate interest among younger people and Instagram followers of some of the campaigning priorities of PBP, which is a simple political message that people should come before profit in relation to many of the big problems the world is facing. Hopefully that is an idea that is resonating more internationally,” he said.

Since joining the social media platform almost three years ago, Mr Boyd Barrett said he has had some “very strong responses” to the content which has been shared.

“it’s always good to reach a new audience with what we believe to be a progressive and important political message,” he added.