Give whole country a booster jab, Alan Kelly tells Labour conference

The whole country should receive a booster shot for Covid, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said at the opening of his party conference in Dublin.

He said the current Covid situation is again difficult, but the Government was not using every tool in its armoury as it meets next week to consider its response – with new restrictions not ruled out.

Mr Kelly said Nphet was recommending the use of antigen testing across a whole range of sector, and it was “ridiculous” that they had not been deployed more widely over the last year.

“We need to use every tool in our armoury. And a second tool we need to use is booster vaccines. I believe with the infrastructure we've put in, we should boost the whole country.”

Ireland has access to an excess well in excess of 15 or 16 million vaccines, he said. The vast quantity means the country can meet its commitments to Covax even after national booster shots for everyone who wants one. Currently boosters are being to all over-60 and those who are immune-compromised, with health care workers expected to follow.

Mr Kelly was asked by Independent.ie if his party would go into Government with Sinn Féin after the next general election.

The Indo Daily: Booster vaccines and the ethical dilemma – a first world problem?

He replied: “We are not in a position as a party to say we will or won't go into a coalition.

“My priority is to ensure we maximise our party as regards our potential electorally, and what falls out after the next election we will judge then.”

He added: “We in the Labour Party are not afraid to go into Government like some on the Left. But we will maximise our electoral strategy. That's my ambition to bring our party back and then make a decision after that. But we're not ruling anything in or out.

“I will say this: there are some people who maybe think it's a fait accompli that some parties are going to end up in Government after the next election. But there could be three more years of this Government. It’s long, long time -- an eternity in politics.”

Mr Kelly will make a live TV leaders’ speech on Saturday at 5pm following the big match between Ireland and the All-Blacks. He will attack the Government and also Sinn Féin, and promises it will be worth a watch.

Party priorities being debated at the Mansion House on Saturday include the housing crisis and childcare, with the party having ditched its red rose logo in favour of the old starry plough symbol.

The conference is being attended by Louise Haigh, British Labour Party shadow spokeswoman on Northern Ireland.