Give us a vote to end partition in five years, says Sinn Féin leader

Addressing the party's Ard Fheis in Derry, she said Brexit had changed Ireland and caused many people to consider a united Ireland.

She added that a referendum on the topic would happen and it was no longer a question of "if" but rather "when".

Ms McDonald said the Dublin Government needed to convene an all-island forum to debate and plan moves to a united Ireland. "And then the referendum must happen in the next five years".

She also called for a "new deal" to increase pay, tackle the housing crisis, improve childcare, health and education options, address the challenge of climate change and plan for Irish unity.

She also told delegates Sinn Féin was prepared to enter coalition in the Republic. And she said her party was "ready to do business" with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the British and Irish governments as well the other parties in the North to restore power-sharing in Belfast.

In a clear indicator of how the party will fight next year's general election in the Republic, she outlined a suite of promises to voters.

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin's manifesto would include:

:: Reducing the pension age back to 65;

:: Cutting the average rent price by €1,500 through a tax break;

:: Legislation for a 'living wage';

:: The end of third-level college fees.

She also committed to making childcare a public service and reforming the HSE so that it is closer to the British NHS.

Ms McDonald told the audience of almost 2,000 delegates gathered in Derry's Millennium Forum that while their "fears" about working with Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin are understandable, "after the election, we will talk and we will listen".

She said her party stood on the threshold of a new decade, which she described as a decade of opportunity.

"And let the message go loud and clear to Government Buildings in Dublin and to 10 Downing Street that this new decade is the one in which we will finally end partition to achieve a new united Ireland," she said.

She said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had "short changed" the Irish people, and argued that people needed a new deal to tackle the "crushing cost" of living and increase workers' incomes.

Much of her keynote televised address was pitched at the general election expected in the Republic next April or May. But she also addressed the current Westminster general election campaign for which polling is due on December 12.

Defending her party's policy of abstentionism, Ms McDonald said: "Some claim they will enter Westminster to stop Brexit. Those making this claim need to give themselves a shake. No Irish elected representative can stop Brexit. That's the fact."

The Dublin Central TD argued that Sinn Féin negotiators "stand ready" to work towards the re-establishment of the Northern Ireland Assembly - but called on the DUP to get on board.

Irish Independent