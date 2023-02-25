| 2.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ghosts of Brexits past linger – but British PM Rishi Sunak is close to a ‘fix’ for the North’s special trade status

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson leads an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: PA Expand
British prime minister Rishi Sunak could make an announcement as early as Monday. Photo: Ben Stansall/PA Expand

Close

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson leads an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: PA

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson leads an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak could make an announcement as early as Monday. Photo: Ben Stansall/PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak could make an announcement as early as Monday. Photo: Ben Stansall/PA

/

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson leads an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: PA

John Downing Twitter

This comes with a familiar sinking feeling and a triumph of hope over almost seven years of very negative experience. Despite those caveats, there are many signs that the Brexit crux over Northern Ireland’s special trade status could be fixed by Monday.

British Conservative Party MPs have been told to be in the London parliament on Monday, UK government ministers have been put on standby for a conference call tomorrow. And there will be more talks between UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission president, with a face-to-face meeting to seal the deal quite possible.

There will be stiff opposition to any compromise

Most Watched

Privacy