'Get a good husband' - minister's advice for women in politics

Minister Josepha Madigan has encouraged aspiring women politicians to run for office but advised them to "get a good husband" if they do.

Ms Madigan warned of the "relentless pace" of political life that is a "sacrifice and privilege at the same time".

And she said that "a lot of women, particularly because they have children… don't see the value in it".

A mother of two, she has previously praised the support offered by her own husband, Finbarr Hayes, during her career and spoken about how the schedule of a politician can impinge on family life.

Ms Madigan made a rapid rise through the political ranks, from Fine Gael county councillor to first-time TD and senior minister in less than two years.

Asked what advice she'd have for women considering running in the local elections, she said: "Do it."

Family life: Josepha Madigan with husband Finbarr Hayes and sons Daniel (15) and Luke (13) at the Leopardstown Racing Festival in Dublin on St Stephen’s Day. Photo: Tony Gavin

She also said they should talk to those women who have been there before them, like she did with former TD Olivia Mitchell.

"And, I think, get good childcare, get a good husband, have the confidence and don't over-think it," Ms Madigan added.

She continued: "Women, we tend to think we have to know absolutely everything about everything before we apply for a job. But you actually learn a lot in the job as well.

"I think women are a huge asset. It's not that we're any better but we think differently about things and that's a good thing."

While the minister may have been making her comments in a somewhat tongue-in-cheek manner, the support of a partner in politics has been something politicians of both genders have placed great importance on.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken about the role her husband Philip has played in supporting her career to date.

Similarly, former Fianna Fáil minister Mary O'Rourke acknowledged, in a letter to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg about promoting women in public life, that she couldn't have balanced her family and political life without the support of her husband Enda.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and his wife emerged as something of a political power couple, with Fionnuala known in political circles for her fundraising abilities.

One criticism of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been that he hasn't always taken opportunities to promote women to the ministerial ranks.

Ms Madigan herself was only the 19th woman appointed to a senior ministerial role since the foundation of the State, when she was promoted in late 2017. But she said there are more women in Cabinet now than ever before.

She added: "As the Taoiseach has said before, it's reflective of the membership of the Oireachtas which is effectively one-in-four and that's what's around the Cabinet table.

"Of course in the future I'd like to see more women but we've got to get more women into the parliament."

Ms Madigan said gender quotas and other initiatives helped but she raised concern about the amount of women leaving political office after just one term, saying it's "quite significant".

"It is a relentless pace and it's a sacrifice and privilege at the same time.

"But a lot of women, particularly because they have children... don't see the value in it, so we want to keep the women that we do get and that they progress through the Dáil and into Cabinet."

Ms Madigan said she was hopeful for the future and she believes there will be a lot more female candidates in May's local elections.

