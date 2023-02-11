Gay rights politicians Katherine Zappone and Maria Walsh targeted in attack ads paid for by Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke spent thousands of euro on social media ads targeting Irish gay rights candidates with US-style attack campaigns in recent elections.

A former cabinet minister, an MEP and a senator, who are all LGBTQ+ and abortion rights activists, came under fire from the dismissed teacher.

Mr Burke created websites to attack former cabinet minister Katherine Zappone and Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, which specifically referenced their sexuality.

The ads bought on Facebook and Google then directed voters towards these made-up websites.

Social media ads can be specifically targeted at voters living in a particular area, such as a constituency.

Green Party senator Pauline O’Reilly, a prominent liberal campaigner, was the subject of social media ads too by the evangelical Christian.

Official returns say Mr Burke and his brother Josiah spent more than €2,500 on ads, websites and leaflets across the two elections in May 2019 and February 2020.

Ms O’Reilly said the campaigns were driven by the Burkes’ opposition to the candidates’ stances on social issues.

Attack ads are normal in the US, but the Burkes’ campaigns targeted at candidates were unique in this country.

The website targeting Ms Zappone stated she is “the first female TD, senator and cabinet member to identify as a homosexual in the Irish government”, that she has radical beliefs as “she praises the value of witchcraft but suggests that Christian beliefs are a danger to society” and that “she has promoted LGBT, weakened the power of parents and pushed to criminalise ‘homophobia’ despite the threat to religious freedom”.

The website targeting Ms Walsh said she is “primarily known for two things: her identification as an ‘LGBT activist’ and her winning of the Rose of Tralee in 2014. She has little or no political experience.”

It added that Ms Walsh “could have highlighted any number of things with which to spearhead her campaign, but ‘ruffling the feathers’ of those with traditional beliefs is what she chose” and that her agenda was addressing “audiences of impressionable young people in her work as an LGBT activist, and believes there is ‘immense work to do’”.

The website said Ms Walsh “campaigned for same-sex marriage and abortion” and refers to her “gay lifestyle”.

The ads targeting Senator O’Reilly centred on her opposition to the Galway ring road.

The senator has had a number of interactions with the family, most notably in her role as chair of a home schooling organisation, Home Education Network.

She was also a leading figure in the Repeal the Eighth campaign in Galway.

Anyone who incurs election expenses is required to file returns to the state ethics watchdog, the Standards In Public Office Commission (Sipo). The Burke brothers filed returns for both the European elections in 2019 and the general election in 2020.

The anti-abortion group, the Pro-Life Campaign, also filed returns, but its ads do not target any specific candidates.

The Burkes spent nearly €900 on the European elections campaign, largely on “advertising with Facebook”, with ads pointing to the website “www.mariawalshforeurope.com” with a small sum to register the domain name for the website.

Then in the general election, the brothers spent just short of €1,700 on ads and leaflets “pointing search engine users to the website www.katherinezappone2020.ie and Facebook ads relating to the general election campaign of Green Party candidate Pauline O’Reilly”. There were also posts on the website aimed at Ms Zappone.

Senator O’Reilly said the “insidious” ads were noticed by voters in her Galway West constituency. She said the focus on the Galway ring road was merely intended to hurt her campaign.

“Their campaign was purely driven by their conservative values and me as a person they didn’t want elected. They were clearly targeting me because of my values,” she said.

“I am not a member of the LGBT community but quite clearly I am an ally to the LGBT community and more of a threat to this family because of the stances I had taken.”

The senator was in the US for the mid-term elections last year and said there were similarities between US attack ads and the Burkes’ tactics.

She said there was a need for greater transparency around who funds these campaigns.

“Either you ban them or you clearly show who is behind them,” she said.

Mr Burke identified himself as the person behind the websites, saying: “My name is Enoch Burke. I am a history and politics graduate, a teacher and a Christian. I have lived and worked in Ireland, in the Midlands-North-West region all my life.”

The Burke family are evangelical Christians from Mayo. They have become known for launching various long-running protests and campaigns against issues such as marriage equality and abortion.