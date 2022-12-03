‘Gardens are lovely but car parks are important’ – minister rejects calls for Dáil facility to be greened

It's "absolutely" a necessity to keep the Dail cark park, the Minister for Agriculture has said, just days after calls for it to be turned into a garden.

"Gardens are lovely but car parks are important", the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said and it's "absolutely" a necessity to keep the Dail cark park.

Earlier this week, his Cabinet colleague and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan suggested the Dail car park could be turned into a garden, with those who use the car park to rely on nearby public car parks.

However, the Minister for Agriculture said cycling from Donegal is simply not practical for him.

"Space is very tight and very restricted around the Dail for all of us rural TDs and for many closer to the city as well. We can't cycle from Donegal. It certainly would make me a lot fitter, but it's not practical for me."

Speaking at the national Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference today in Tyrrellspass, Westmeath, Minister McConalogue said: "we've seen people around their homes looking at taking measures which really improve biodiversity and gardens.

"It's great to see that awareness among the general public in relation to what they can do, but we need a car park in the Dail."

His comments come after an agricultural stakeholder group, the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group published a report which contained a host of widely-flagged measures, including a controversial scheme which would see farmers paid to exit livestock farming or reduce cow numbers.

The agricultural sector has a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25pc by 2030.

However, a number of the group members highlighted strong reservations about its contents with farming lobby groups including the IFA and ICMSA distancing themselves from the final report.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents meat processors, said its members could not support the report in its current form.

The group estimates the level of reduction proposed, together with the naturally occurring long run decline, will significantly undermine the industry and wipe almost €1.5bn from the Irish economy and reduce output from the Irish beef industry by 20pc if the climate action measures were implemented.

However, Mr McConalogue admitted he was disappointed one farming group withdrew from the process and that "it is always challenging when there are so many stakeholders", but he does not consider the report a failure.

"The next step for me now is to consider it and decide how to take it forward and turn it into a Climate Action Plan."

