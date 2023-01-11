Gardaí seek witnesses to dung-flinging incident targeting two politicians

Junior minister Anne Rabbitte was one of two TDs targeted in the incident in Gort

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a bizarre incident in which cow dung was hurled at two politicians at a recent meeting in Co Galway to come forward.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said they have made no arrests in relation to the incident at a hotel in Gort on January 4 but are appealing to anyone who was at the event to contact them if they have not yet spoken to gardaí.

“Any other person who may have any other information in relation this incident should also make contact with gardaí,” the statement read.

Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael’s Ciaran Cannon were targeted by a protester at a public meeting about An Bord Pleanála giving the greenlight for a controversial biogas plant in the town that would convert animal waste into fuel.

The meeting was called to discuss taking a judicial review against the An Bord Pleanála decision.

During the meeting a man threw a ziplock bag of cow dung at Mr Cannon after making a comment about the proposed development and then threw a second bag of dung at Ms Rabbitte.

Neither politician was covered in the manure, however the incident has caused widespread outrage.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them at the Gort Garda Station 091 636 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.