Gardaí notify data watchdog over potential breach in Barry Cowen drink-driving case

GARDAÍ have notified the Data Protection Commissioner about a potential data breach related to the Barry Cowen drink-driving case.

The formal notification relates to the potential unauthorised disclosure of information from the force’s Pulse system regarding the incident four years ago.

Mr Cowen was dramatically sacked as Agriculture Minister by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night.

The data watchdog confirmed on Wednesday morning that it received a preliminary breach notification from An Garda Síochána overnight and it is currently being assessed.

Read More

“The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has received a preliminary breach notification from An Garda Síochána overnight and we are currently assessing it,” the DPC’s Graham Doye told Independent.ie.

The breach notification is understood to relate to the potential unauthorised disclosure of information on Pulse about the former Agriculture Minister’s drink-driving offence four years ago.

Mr Cowen was sacked from Cabinet after refusing to publicly answer outstanding questions about his drink-driving ban four years ago. Mr Cowen showed Mr Martin the Pulse entry on Tuesday morning, hours before he was asked to resign and was then sacked by the Taoiseach after refusing to step down.

Gardaí confirmed at the weekend they were examining whether to launch a full investigation into whether a third party had access to information held by the force about the drink-driving incident.

The initial inquiries by the DPC set the stage for a potential third probe into the matter which is already being examined by An Garda Síochána and the Garda Ombudsman, GSOC.

Mr Cowen has claimed that the Garda entry on the Pulse system is inaccurate and has also raised issues with the disclosure of the information to the public domain.

The Offaly TD said at the weekend that he was taking steps to have the Pulse record about the incident corrected under the Data Protection Act.

However, it is understood this will not be possible to do through the DPC under existing data protection laws. A source said it was ultimately a matter between Mr Cowen and Gardaí.

Online Editors