Gardaí continue investigation into viewing of child abuse images after no evidence found on Dáil laptop

Man who works for TD is accused of viewing abuse material online 

Two Oireachtas committees consented to providing a digital access key to gardaí Expand

Hugh O'Connell

Gardaí who seized an Oireachtas-issued laptop from a man who works for a TD and is accused of viewing child abuse material are continuing their investigation after finding nothing of evidential value on the device.

The laptop was seized in September along with other electronic devices that the man had access to as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

