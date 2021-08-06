Gardaí carrying out preliminary inquiries into gathering at pub owned by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae

Gardaí are carrying out preliminary inquiries into an indoor gathering at the pub owned by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

A photo believed to be taken in the middle of July shows a wedding party of almost 40 people gathered inside the Kilgarvan premises.

The patrons are not wearing face masks and not socially distant in the photo which also shows Deputy Healy-Rae behind the bar counter pouring a pint.

The image is understood to have been taken on July 16 - ten days before restrictions on indoor dining were lifted.

A family wedding had taken place in Kerry that day with the ceremony and reception being hosted at a different venue.

Independent.ie has learned that gardaí are now carrying out their own inquiries into this indoor gathering at the Jackie-Healy Rae Pub.

No formal complaint has yet been made but local officers are in the process of examining the circumstances surrounding the gathering.

A spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment directly on social media content the context and veracity of which remains to be verified however An Garda Síochána are aware of images and video published online appearing to be an indoor gathering in a licensed premises.

“Gardaí in Kerry are carrying out preliminary inquiries into the matter but no complaint has been forthcoming at this time and no formal investigation has commenced.”

Outspoken Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, who has been highly critical of the Government’s indoor dining policies, has not yet publicly commented on the gathering.

It comes after separate footage emerged showing apparent breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the bar.

It showed people inside the premises without face masks and not socially distant while some were dancing on tables.

In the footage, first revealed by Radio Kerry’s current affairs programme ‘Kerry Today’, punters are also seen on each other’s shoulders while one woman appears to be dancing with Danny Healy-Rae outside the bar.

It is unclear when the sequence of short videos was taken, but it is believed to have been in recent weeks. This gathering is not the subject of a garda investigation.

Danny Healy-Rae’s son Johnny, a local councillor for the Kenmare area, told RTÉ yesterday that they are looking into the circumstances surrounding it.

The father and son did not respond to requests for comment yesterday from Independent.ie.

Deputy Healy-Rae has long been critical of Government policy on indoor drinking and dining, urging them on numerous occasions to trust publicans to open their doors fully to indoor dining and drinking.

The Kerry TD recently said that publicans had been “thrown to the wolves” by latest Government guidelines on indoor dining released by Fáilte Ireland.

He also questioned the data protection implications of the contact tracing and inspections of the Digital Covid Certificate as people enter pubs or restaurants.

“If you ring up about someone's medical card or something, there is a huge rigmarole about data protection, but now there's no bother in the world.

“One person is supposed to ask a customer coming in: ‘Haven't been vaccinated? Show me your vaccination pass.’ This is totally, absolutely ridiculous.

“Who is going to police this? I don't think it is policeable,” Mr Healy Rae said last month.