Gap narrows between Greens and Coalition partners on agriculture emissions

Green TD Brian Leddin warned that if a credible target reduction on agriculture was not agreed, it would be 'a very serious issue' for Green Party. Photo: Collins Photos

Green party brinkmanship last night pushed the climate talks towards becoming an issue of confidence in the coalition Government.

But the Irish Independent understands the range for a “landing zone” for a deal has shrunk to between 24pc-26pc, making it likely the parties will compromise on a final hard figure of a reduction by a quarter (25pc) in agriculture emissions by 2030.

The negotiations are said to be ‘tense’ and ‘testy’ with parties accusing each other of attempting to influence the outcome by spinning to the media.

The original range was 22pc-30pc, meaning the traditional parties have given less ground than the Greens. But there is no final agreement.

Read More

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens all officially described the talks as “constructive” reflecting the progress indicated above, but privately spoke of strained relations.

An official line said: “There was no final agreement. There will be further engagement over the coming days.”

A senior source said: “It’s still anticipated that the sectoral ceilings for all six sectors will be approved by the end of this week.”

The reason we are in government is to bring in legislation to address the climate crisis

The junior party was digging in as two TDs spoke of concern about the planet being the sole reason the Greens are in ­government.

Limerick city TD Brian Leddin warned that if no credible agriculture target was agreed in the talks then it would be “a very serious issue for us”.

He added: “The reason we (the Greens) are in government is to bring in legislation to address the climate crisis.”

And another Green TD, who has temporarily lost the whip, warned in similar manner.

Patrick Costello, of Dublin South-Central, said: “The introduction of the Climate Action Act was one of the key policies of this Government – indeed the main reason the Green Party agreed to join the Coalition.

Expand Close Green TD Brian Leddin warned that if a credible target reduction on agriculture was not agreed, it would be 'a very serious issue' for Green Party. Photo: Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green TD Brian Leddin warned that if a credible target reduction on agriculture was not agreed, it would be 'a very serious issue' for Green Party. Photo: Collins Photos

“The time for action was yesterday, our planet cannot afford any further delays in introducing this emission cuts.”

Meanwhile, a farm leader pointed the finger at the aviation sector.

In a press release, the president of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said nothing illustrated “the brazen double-

standard at play” in the emissions debate more than Ryanair’s announcement of €170m profit over the past three months.

Not a word of concern was expressed about Ryanair’s 45.5 million passenger numbers during that quarter, he said in the release, arising out of “massively increased passenger numbers.” The figure is a jump of 9pc on corresponding figures for 2019.

The silence is “even more deafening” when it contrasted with “the non-stop hectoring and criticism directed at farming in general,” Mr McCormack said.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan acknowledged agriculture’s contribution to emissions was 37.5pc of the total – the largest by sector.

Lecturing them, finger-pointing… blaming them for everything, it’s not a way to bring any sector of society with you

He said there was “weekend hysterics in some of the Sunday papers, where it’s virtually being put that it’s climate or cows.”

The debate over the past 10 days was solely focused on agriculture, he claimed.

“Last week the Green Party decided for some reason to float the notion that people who have second cars should get rid of them – which is grand if you live in Dublin South East where you’ve got a bus route on every second road and the Dart and the Luas.

“But if you live in Carlow-Kilkenny, like me, that’s a threat toward rural dwellers.”

He added that the average size of a dairy herd in Ireland is 70 animals, and farm families are concerned about economic survival and how they are going to educate their families.

“Lecturing them, finger-pointing at them… blaming them for everything, is not a way to bring any sector of society with you if you’re trying to get results in terms of reducing emissions,” he said.

Mr Leddin said no one in the Green Party to his knowledge had suggested an end to second cars.

“We certainly aren’t pointing the finger at farmers – what we need to do is protect farmers’ incomes and the ­livelihoods of our families.”