Gallery: Leo Varadkar's trip to the US in pictures
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is taking a week long trip to the US, culminating with a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Here are the images of the trip so far.
Online Editors
Philip Ryan and Jason O'Brien in Washington DC TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has revealed he made an intervention on behalf of US President Donald Trump over a proposal to build a wind farm near the businessman’s golf course in Doonbeg in Co Clare.
Philip Ryan in Washington DC Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would prefer that his much-anticipated meeting with US President Mike Pence was not held behind in private.
Jason O'Brien and Philip Ryan in Washington Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken about his meeting with Donald Trump and said he believes the US President will be "very much on our side" in working towards ensuring there is no hard border...
