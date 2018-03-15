News Politics

Thursday 15 March 2018

Gallery: Leo Varadkar's trip to the US in pictures

US President Donald Trump as he meets and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for talks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, USA. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is taking a week long trip to the US, culminating with a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Here are the images of the trip so far.

US President Donald Trump meets with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2018. Reuters: Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump meets with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2018. Reuters: Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump and Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar laugh as Trump welcomes him to the White House in Washington, March 15, 2018 Reuters
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking at the American Ireland Gala Fund dinner in Washington DC as part of his week long visit to the United States of America. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC on day four of his week long visit to the United States of America. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking at a Good Friday Agreement 20th anniversary event at the Library of Congress in Washington DC on day three of his week long visit to the United States of America Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar takes questions from the floor at the Brookings Institute in Washington DC on day three of his week long visit to the United States of America. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar looks out of the 7th floor window of the Dallas County Administration Building in Dealey Plaza (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar looks out of the 7th floor window of the Dallas County Administration Building in Dealey Plaza, downtown Dallas, a floor above primary crime scene for the 1963 JFK shooting after evidence of a sniper was found on the sixth floor, known then as the Texas School Book Depository, as part of his visit to the United States. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Mr Varadkar shows off the belt buckle given to him by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Leo Varadkar meets Arnold Schwarzenegger in Austin, Texas, during his visit to the United States
The Taoiseach meets Texas governor Greg Abbott and his wife Cecilia at the Governors Mansion (Niall Carson/PA)
Online Editors

