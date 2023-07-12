GAAGO controversy: GAA DG says lowest viewed games on service have between 1,000 and 1,500 viewers

Tom Ryan tells Oireachtas committee the controversial streaming service brings in €4m per year in incomeHe also told TDs and Senators the GAA approached ‘every broadcaster’ when Sky TV deal expired

Coverage of GAA championship games has become a controversial political issue due to GAAGO.

GAAGO was the only place to watch Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor score his side's first goal in their Senior All-Ireland Quarter-Final win over Tyrone at Croke Park earlier this month. Photo John Sheridan, Sportsfile

The Director General of the GAA has told TDs and Senators that the controversial streaming service GAAGO brings in €4m a year in revenue.

Mr Ryan said that the GAA has a responsibility to earn a “decent and reasonable income” either through broadcasting or via turnstiles.

Speaking at an Oireachtas committee, Mr Ryan was unable to give a breakdown of the total revenue from GAAGO when asked how much money comes from viewers abroad, but he added that national viewership is greater.

The most viewed games on GAAGO have between 120,000 and 100,000 viewers. The least viewed games have between 1,000 and 1,500, the committee is told.

The total audience number for GAAGO games this year was 1.3m.

Mr Ryan said the GAA approached “every broadcaster” and potential partner in the market over the course of a year when the contract with Sky TV expired.

When asked if there is a conflict of interest in RTÉ being involved with GAAGO, he said: “I’m not really the best person to answer what RTÉ’s obligations are.”

“It’s probably a question that probably could be better answered by RTÉ.”

Mr Ryan said 22pc of GAA revenue is from broadcasting. He said he does not expect this to change.

“Our revenues have plateaued in recent years,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon said GAAGO was “hugely important” when it was first launched on the role it played internationally.

He said his son played a hurling game in Philadelphia last Sunday and it helps him maintain his connection with home.

Mr Ryan said the venture, initiated in 2014, was focused on the Irish diaspora.

He said during the pandemic, the GAA “tore up” the broadcasting model and this is why not every game can be “feasibly” broadcast.

“At that point we morphed from an international provider to the domestic market,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Chris O’Sullivan said there was “heated public sentiment” around GAAGO several weeks ago as there were “high profile games” the public couldn’t watch.

Mr O’Sullivan said the Cork V Tipperary game being put on GAAGO meant that one of his constituents' father in law had to come over to watch the match.

“That caused friction itself within the household,” he told the committee.

Mr Ryan said “choices have to be made” when it comes to what matches are being shown.

“I don’t think reasonably we will get to a place where every game will be shown,” he said.

Mr Ryan suggested over half of its overall broadcasting income is from GAAGO.

FG TD Brendan Griffin said Kerry has been on the TV one out of six matches this year and asked if there should be county quotas.

“We don’t operate a county quota at the moment,” said Mr Ryan.

“I’m not really sure how practical that might be.”

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae said there has been a focus on RTÉ for all of this year “for a different reason” and not the payments controversy in recent weeks.

He said Kerry was “shocked” that only one game was broadcast on TV.

Meanwhile, Head of RTÉ Sport Declan McBennett told the committee “nobody does more soccer than we do”.

He said there is a review of GAAGO at the end of the year.

He said there is one problem with GAAGO - which is “one of access”.

Mr McBennett said people with good broadband had a good experience and people with bad broadband had a bad experience.

He said it’s a “wider societal issue” in regards to the rollout of the Government’s National Broadband Plan.

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock said the access issue for some people “calls into question the very existence of GAAGO”.