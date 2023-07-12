GAAGO controversy: GAA chiefs to claim ‘unfortunate commentary’ set it on a ‘difficult trajectory’ for the summer

GAAGO was the only place to watch Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor score his side's first goal in their Senior All-Ireland Quarter-Final win over Tyrone at Croke Park earlier this month. Photo John Sheridan, Sportsfile

“Unfortunate commentary” around coverage set GAAGO on a “difficult trajectory”, GAA chiefs will tell TDs and Senators.

There are more free-to-air games on TV than ever before but it is “not realistic” and not within GAA plans to put “every single” game on television.

The GAAGO platform has “existed and flourished” for eight years, an Oireachtas Committee will be told later today. It should be “laudable” that GAA is trying to be independent and generate a “fair return” from matches.

“Some unfortunate commentary around coverage set us on a difficult trajectory for the summer,” bosses will tell politicians.

Donnchadh Boyle examines the GAAGO model and why it’s here to stay

“It is great that people want to see our matches and the hurling and football this summer have been remarkable. But the expectation that every single game should be on television is just not realistic. It’s not in our interest and not in our plans.”

The matches which are shown on GAAGO would have previously either been on Sky TV or “not shown at all”.

“The advent of a new service is an exciting and positive venture.”

RTE’s head of sport Declan Bennett will tell the media committee the service also allows the broadcaster have a “year round calendar footprint in the GAA” by generating revenue which does not come from the television licence fee or advertising.

“The service does not conflict with the free to air games as the number of GAA matches on RTÉ has grown from 40 in 2018 to almost 70 in both 2022 and 2023,” Mr Bennett said in his opening statement.

“Access to those games is an issue which has been openly acknowledged by both parent companies of the joint venture while the pricing, membership discount, flexibility over scheduling and the direct to GAA clubs and care establishment elements are all significant benefits afforded by the venture,” he said.

He also revealed 15 of the top 20 most watched programmes in Ireland in 2022 were live sporting events and 12 of those 15 were shown RTE.

He said RTE Sport broadcasts653 hours of television sport in 2019. In 2020 this figure dropped to 435 due to the Covid pandemic and the suspension of sporting activity.

Coverage of GAA championship games has become a controversial political issue due to GAAGO.

In 2021, the number of hours grew to 782, 859 in 2022 and is likely to exceed 1,000 hours in 2023. He said RTE has never broadcast as much free to air sport as possible

“This alone is indicative of how important sport is not just to broadcasters but to the audience we serve. Sport also serves a demographic that does not engage with television or radio in other ways or other genres to such an extent,” he said.

Mr Bennett also said RTÉ does not have and should not have a monopoly on sports coverage and share rights to games with TG4 and BBCNI,

“We have helped facilitate greater coverage of GAA by BBCNI by agreeing not to invoke a standard broadcasting clause whereby competing broadcasters could not screen matches at the same time. All of this is designed to ensure that the maximum amount of sport is accessible to the audience,” he said.

He said since 2020 GAAGO has broadcast 168 exclusive GAA games. While not every one will agree with the model it has changed the GAA landscape allowing more games than ever to be broadcast.