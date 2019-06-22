GAA star's father apologises for astonishing outburst after poll defeat

The father of Limerick hurling star Cian Lynch has apologised to his home parish for an astonishing attack after he lost his council seat.

Former detective garda Seán Lynch accused the people of Patrickswell, Co Limerick, of giving him "the two fingers" after he failed to hold on to his seat.

He also criticised his own Fianna Fáil party. This week he offered an apology, saying "emotions were running high" and he "did not like the taste of defeat".

Just days after the local election, Mr Lynch said: "Patrickswell did not come out and vote for me. They got a huge amount of things. It means nothing to them: this has been a huge, huge disappointment."

This week, Mr Lynch said: "I just hope people will forgive and have empathy. I want to show remorse and retract those comments.

"I want to restore trust and re-establish the good relationship we had.

Cian Lynch of Limerick in action against Jamie Barron of Waterford during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Waterford and Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"I'm sure I'm not the first and I won't be the last to say things on the spur of the moment. We always hurt those who are closest to us when things don't go according to plan. Patrickswell and Clarina are like family to me."

Cian Lynch was a member of the Limerick side who lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup last year.

