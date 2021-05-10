Future of banking involves ‘clicks not bricks’ says Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as he considers forum 

A BANKING forum is being considered, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has told the Seanad.

It comes in the wake of the Ulster Bank and KBC withdrawals from the Irish market.

But Mr Donohoe said such a forum, if established, could not be about finding ways to shore up the existing system.

“We have to recognise that there is a change underway,” he said.

It involved “clicks, not bricks,” and a card, not a purse.

“We have had difficult last month few months in Ireland,” he said, referring to the banking closures.

But any forum would have to consider how a variety of customer needs would be met in the future.

“We need a process that is open and would involve debate,” he told the Seanad.

“Change is relentless. And if we do not have an honest view we won’t be well served.”

He pointed out that Irish law and operations provide the greatest protections to borrowers, which in turn means high interest rates, because the mortgage money extended is at greater risk.

Mr Donohoe did not explicitly refer to the low level of repossessions in Ireland, but this is an effect of the high protections for borrowers, which he said was the correct approach.

It had also been the right approach to require high levels of cash-on-hand, to guard against bank failures, after the financial crash a decade ago. But this also plays its park in the difficult lending situation.

The high capital liquidity requirements have been cited by banks that are scaling back as a factor in their decision — and it is also claimed to be a deterrent to other international banks from getting involved in the Irish market, since there are many exisiting pressures on bank profitability.

Last month KBC announced that it is has entered into an understanding with Bank of Ireland which could lead to a transfer of its performing loan book.

The announcement came quickly after NatWest’s decision to withdraw Ulster Bank from the Irish market, and Bank of Ireland’s decision to close branches across the country.

These announcements “illustrate that the operating environment for banks in Ireland is very difficult,” Mr Donohoe said.

The Bank of Ireland move to close branches in particular was evidence of the impact technology is having on banking and the way the public interacts with banks, he said.

“Increasingly, banks are competing with new technology-driven firms on services that were previously the preserve of traditional banks.

Banking is only one of the many businesses that are now conducting a greater proportion of their business online, while the considerable public demand for the wider roll-out of broadband means that more people will be able to easily and conveniently transact their business.

“While there is a demand for banks to develop their online services and a cost associated with this, many people will still need or want to carry out their banking activities in person,” he said.

It was a welcome development that Bank of Ireland was now entering into a new partnership with An Post to allow personal and business customers to use their local Post Office for a range of banking services, including cash withdrawal and lodgements.

“The landscape is changing and partnerships like this are important. There are new services, new ways of banking and greater mobility between services,” Mr Donohoe said.

“When we look to improve the retail financial sector, it is important that we view the banking system as a means to help households and firms achieve their financial, economic and social needs. “



