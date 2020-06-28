| 13.7°C Dublin

Fury in Fianna Fáil over Martin’s 'appalling snub' of deputy leader Calleary

Philip Ryan

From left, Fianna Fáil's Thomas Byrne, leader Micheál Martin and deputy leader Dara Calleary. Photo: RollingNews.ie

From left, Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne, leader Micheál Martin and deputy leader Dara Calleary. Photo: RollingNews.ie

You’d be hard pressed to find someone in Fianna Fáil with something negative to say about the party’s deputy leader Dara Calleary. The Mayo TD goes out of his way to get on with everyone.

It is one of the reasons Micheál Martin appointed him as his deputy in March 2018. “If there was a funeral for a councillor’s father who lived up a hill in the back of arse of nowhere and you asked him to come he would,” a colleague said.

Fianna Fail TDs after Micheál Martin was elected Taoiseach the convention center during the sitting of the 33rd Dáil at the Convention Centre in Dublin Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Fianna Fail TDs after Micheál Martin was elected Taoiseach the convention center during the sitting of the 33rd Dáil at the Convention Centre in Dublin Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Calleary was appointed as chief negotiator for the arduous government formation talks with Fine Gael and the Green Party and once the deal was done he, like other frontbench TDs, spent hour after hour on teleconference calls trying to sell a deal which would see Martin elected as Taoiseach.

