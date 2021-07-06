Frontrunners in by-election are all privileged politicians

The Dublin Bay South by-election is a race between the front three candidates – Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan, the Labour Party’s Ivana Bacik and Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan.

The order of votes once the ballots are counted is anyone’s guess – as all there is to rely on is one opinion poll and the word of the campaign teams, who all insist they are getting a great reception at the doors.

Dublin Bay South is not seen as a bellwether constituency for the national mood and the outcome of the vote, while important, is unlikely to show the mood of the country.

However, one thing is clear and has been lost in the debate surrounding the election – and that is all three of the front-running candidates are privileged politicians.

James Geoghegan gets the most attention, given he comes from a Supreme Court dynasty with strong Fine Gael lineage. It is unlikely he will ever have to worry about meeting a monthly rental or mortgage payment. His campaign slogan proclaiming to be the “voice for a generation locked out of housing market” was hastily dropped after it was revealed he was able to fork out €750,000 for a family home in the middle of the housing crisis.

Taxpayers haven’t spent too much funding his lifestyle but did pay his salary while a Dublin City councillor for the past two years. The taxpayer would have also forked out a few quid on him when he was working in Leinster House.

What he has contributed to public life so far is questionable. He helped establish an anti-abortion political party and has worked as a lobbyist for a firm that represented tobacco companies. But he is seeking to enter politics so perhaps he now wants to atone.

But while he doubtlessly comes from privilege, any suggestion the other two frontrunners are just scraping by is farcical.

Ivana Bacik has been voted into the Seanad for the last 14 years by the current and past pupils of Trinity College Dublin. Senators are currently paid €69,474 a year. Bacik didn’t design the electoral system she benefits from financially, but I’m sure she would agree it is an elitist way to get elected to national politics.

She was also a lecturer in the taxpayer-funded university for many years and was undoubtedly paid fairly for her work.

Bacik also lives in an impressive city centre townhouse in the heart of Dublin Bay South’s Portobello, which would have a price tag certainly north of €1m. Her Seanad and Trinity salaries also come with generous pension entitlements ensuring she will have a more comfortable retirement than most.

Bacik has most certainly contributed to public life through work on the Repeal and Marriage Equality movements. She also boasts of having more Opposition bills becoming law than any other senator, which shows she is a constructive lawmaker.

Lynn Boylan has made much of the fact she is living in rented accommodation throughout the election campaign. She lives in a rental property with her partner Eoin Ó Broin, who is also Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson.

But unlike the many thousands of people stuck in rental accommodation, Boylan and Ó Broin are paid substantial taxpayer-funded salaries, which you would expect would give them the opportunity to become homeowners. Their combined annual salary is currently around €150,000 and should Boylan be elected a TD this would increase to €180,000. Under the Central Bank rules they could get a €630,000 mortgage.

As an MEP, Boylan was paid €105,000 a year along with an eye-watering expenses regime. The pension entitlements from Brussels also ensure anyone who steps into the EU institutions has a prosperous retirement. The couple also have Oireachtas pensions to look forward to.

Boylan also owns a house in Kerry which she was renting until recently. She also represents the richest political party on the island, which has a fully-funded branch in the US