From the ‘Ballymurphy n-word’ to the Kingsmill loaf – Stanley’s IRA tweet the latest of Sinn Féin’s many social media storms

Party members have been forced to apologise for various online gaffes in recent times

Close

Gerry Kelly tweeted about the part he played in the 1983 Maze prison breakout

Hugh O'Connell

THE controversy over Public Accounts Committee chairman Brian Stanley’s now-deleted tweet about two IRA attacks nearly 60 years apart is just the latest in a series of social media storms that Sinn Féin representatives have been caught up in over recent years.

John Brady

In a tweet quoting the Tánaiste’s tribute to the 14 victims of Bloody Sunday 100 years ago, the party’s social protection spokesman said last month: “While laying a wreath to the Royal Irish Constabulary and Black and Tans today outside Croke Park, Leo Varadkar said he’d better stick his head inside just to be impartial.” Mr Brady later deleted the tweet which was heavily criticised by Fine Gael ministers.

Gerry Kelly

The MLA tweeted in September that the 1983 Maze prison breakout, of which he was a part, was “one of Big Bob’s [Storey] best ops! I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out!!” Mr Kelly was one of 38 prisoners involved in the jailbreak. Amid condemnation and calls to remove him from the North’s Policing Board, he later tweeted his support for the rule of law. The North’s Justice Minister Naomi Long said last month there were insufficient grounds for removing Mr Kelly from the board.

