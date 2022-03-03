From ‘power is a drug’ to clashes with Taoiseach – Alan ‘AK47’ Kelly’s most memorable moments

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has announced his time as leader of the Labour party is up.

The former minister is no stranger to controversy and has had his fair share of foot-in-mouth moments over the years.

Here we take a look at some of his most memorable...

1. “Power is like a drug – it suits me...”

In one of the most famous quotes of modern Irish politics, the then environment minister told Sunday Independent journalist Niamh Horan on a general election campaign trail that power is “obviously a drug” which “suits me”.

“Anybody who says that power isn’t attractive is telling you a lie. Of course it is,” he said in 2016.

“It’s obviously a drug. It’s attractive. It’s something you thrive on. It suits some people. It doesn’t suit others. I think it suits me.”

He later went on to admit that he regretted those remarks.

Read More

2. Clash with Taoiseach in the Dáil over teachers and quarantine

The deputy got into hot water with the Taoiseach recently after he claimed Micheál Martin told him in a private conversation that teachers would be exempt from quarantining rules if they were a household contact.

The Taoiseach later labelled his remarks a “total misconstruction”, prompting Mr Kelly to tell him the next day in the Dáil chamber: “If you want to call me a liar, call me a liar.”

“I learned something about you yesterday that I will not forget, and that will govern our relationship from here onwards,” replied the Taoiseach.

3. Apologising for not wearing a mask on the Luas... because he was watching Manchester United

The TD was forced to apologise after a photograph emerged of him mask-free on the Luas at the height of coronavirus restrictions in 2020.

In the photo he can be seen watching something on his phone… which later turned out to be a Manchester United match.

He apologised for the slip-up, adding that he was “distracted while watching the Man United match on my phone and adjusting my headphones at the same time”.

4. Water charges

As one of the ministers who attempted to bring in water charges, Mr Kelly received torrents of abuse from internet trolls, who he labelled “anonymous warriors”.

He was harshly criticised for his policies on Irish water, with Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen remarking: “The issue with the policy is that every time Alan Kelly picks up a phone to a journalist, his policy for Irish Water changes and it’s become absolutely farcical.”

5. Tearing up as he denied he was the source of a leaked story

Mr Kelly had to deny he leaked an analysis showing the Labour Party were at risk of losing more than 20 seats in the General Election in 2015.

He was accused by party members of putting out the information in order to damage other TDs who might be considered contenders in a future leadership battle.

"I believe this is a complete storm in a teacup," he said at the time.

It was reported that he “welled up” as he told his party in a private meeting that he did not leak the data.