From opening windows to calling in the army for contact tracing – ten ideas from the Dáil on easing lockdown

A very quiet Henry Street in Dublin which would normally be much busier with Christmas shoppers. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Cormac McQuinn and Hugh O'Connell

THE Dáil has debated how lockdown restrictions should be eased. Here are 10 suggestions made by TDs.

Open the windows

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the Government needed to develop clear public health messaging around the role of ventilation and the part it plays in reducing the virus. She said with the tendency for people to spend long hours at home in enclosed circumstances over Christmas, the Coalition needs to get across to the public the importance of having air circulating.

Common sense and compassion for international travel

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for “common sense and compassion” when it comes to international travel for Christmas, particularly for families that have suffered bereavements. She didn’t offer much additional detail on how this would work. Party colleague David Cullinane suggested testing at airports needs to be stepped up.

