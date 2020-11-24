From opening windows to calling in the army for contact tracing – ten ideas from the Dáil on easing lockdown

THE Dáil has debated how lockdown restrictions should be eased. Here are 10 suggestions made by TDs.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the Government needed to develop clear public health messaging around the role of ventilation and the part it plays in reducing the virus. She said with the tendency for people to spend long hours at home in enclosed circumstances over Christmas, the Coalition needs to get across to the public the importance of having air circulating.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for “common sense and compassion” when it comes to international travel for Christmas, particularly for families that have suffered bereavements. She didn’t offer much additional detail on how this would work. Party colleague David Cullinane suggested testing at airports needs to be stepped up.

Ease curbs but avoid future prolonged lockdown

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said restrictions should be eased next week “but not so much that it requires us to return to Level 4 or 5 for a prolonged period in new year”. He also warned that “a short third period of enhanced restrictions may well be necessary in January or February but we should try and avoid it being a prolonged one”.

End national lockdowns

Former Fine Gael Minister Eoghan Murphy said national lockdowns should be removed from the Government’s Living with Covid plan. He said the virus is not as lethal as it once was and questioned if lockdown does more harm than good to health and the economy. He said there should be a focus on personal responsibility combined with “rings of steel” around the vulnerable.

Early school holidays

Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart made a renewed case for school holidays to start early on December 18. He said school communities are “at the point of exhaustion” and early holidays would allow families to isolate for a week before visiting grandparents.

Allow crossing of county borders under Level 3

Level 3 restrictions should be changed to allow cross county boundary travel of up to 20km according to Fine Gael’s Emer Higgins. She said it would mean people living on county borders could visit family across the boundary and make the initial easing of restrictions “the reward it should be”.

Open the pubs to reduce household clusters

Former Fianna Fáil minister Dara Calleary said people could be dissuaded from holding gatherings in private houses by reopening the pubs and not distinguishing between wet and dry ones. He said having proper controls in place could help to reduce the spread of the virus and ultimately the overall number of household gatherings.

Let farmers into the marts

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae reiterated his call for the reopening marts across the country on a limited basis. He said there was currently a situation where farmers were outside marts on “bonnets of motor cars trying to stare into computers” bidding for the livestock online. He said this was a less-controlled environment than them being allowed into marts.

Save the students

Fianna Fáil’s James O’Connor spoke of the toll of the pandemic on young people and in particular students, saying the stress and strain has been “absolutely enormous”. He called for plans to allow students to be able to return to physical college lectures and tutorials in the coming months. “So much is being taken away from them,” he said. “They are very angry and hurting.”

Call in the army for contact tracing

Labour TD Ged Nash said the contact tracing system should be “beefed up” so it can cope with any increase in cases that arises due to an easing of restrictions over Christmas. He pointed out that the system was overwhelmed in October and staff must be recruited. He said the Defence Forces should be called upon if necessary.